Read full article on original website
Related
The Game Unveils The ‘Drillmatic’ Tracklist
The Game has unveiled the track list for his eleventh studio album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. Serving as the follow-up to Born 2 Rap, Drillmatic will be slightly longer than its predecessor. This time around, the Los Angeles native will up his output from 25 tracks to 30 records. The Game’s initial post did not include any features, but his previous work indicates that there will likely be a number of collaborations on the project. For example Born 2 Rap featured Chris Brown, D Smoke, Anderson .Paak, Ed Sheeran and several others. Other projects like Jesus Piece have featured the likes of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Rick Ross. Not to mention, he released “Eazy” with Kanye West earlier this year.
Megan Thee Stallion Unveils ‘Traumazine’ Tracklist
Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the track list for her sophomore studio album, Traumazine. Set for release on August 12, the project will feature Future, Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, Lil’ Keke and Dua Lipa. Traumazine is set...
SAINt JHN Says He Initially Wrote ‘Roses’ For Beyoncé
SAINt JHN is easily one of the most accomplished creatives in the world of music today. The Brooklyn native has worked alongside Kanye West, Usher, dvsn and countless others. As a solo act, he’s also worked with the likes of SZA and Gunna. With all these done as both a songwriter and a solo recording artist, one track seemingly comes up time and time again — “Roses.”
Taylor Lautner Is Getting Married, And His Wife's Name Could Be Super Awkward
The 'Twilight' actor proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’
Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
Beyoncé, The Isley Brothers Set Release Date For ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’
Yet again, Beyoncé is sitting atop the Billboard charts. “Break My Soul” ascended to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Renaissance soared to the top of the Billboard 200. Now, the Houston native is looking ahead to her next single, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with The Isley Brothers. iHeartRadio has announced that the remake of the classic track will arrive on August 12, 2022.
Taking Over For The ’99 And The: Three Songs From Joey Bada$$’ ‘2000’ To Keep On Replay
The Brooklyn rapper made his grand return with the release of 2000, his first solo LP in five years. Prior to the album’s release, the Brooklyn native hadn’t been quite active on the hip-hop scene due to his acting endeavors. Most notably, he appeared in the critically-acclaimed television series Mr. Robot and the Academy Award-winning film, Two Distant Strangers. However, 2000 assures fans that his return was well worth the wait. Here are three songs from Joey Bada$$’ 2000 to keep on replay.
J.I.D. Admits He’s Been ‘Working On Two Projects’
Nearly four years have passed since the release of J.I.D’s DiCaprio II, but J.I.D is prepping the release of his next project, The Forever Story, this fall. Thus far, the Atlanta native has delivered “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason and “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate. The project is set for release on August 26, but the Dreamville artist is already working toward his next release. During a recent stop at On The Radar, J.I.D suggested that his fans may not have to wait three years for the follow-up to The Forever Story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Patrick Shares The ‘Snakes’ Video
Fresh off of the release of X-Files, Chris Patrick has unveiled the “Snakes” video. Directed by Kayla “KB” Bryant, the one-take project captures the energy of the track as the New Jersey native raps beside his crew while sitting atop a vintage vehicle. “Niggas be h*es...
Offset Teams Up With Baby Keem For ‘54321’
Baby Keem may be on tour with Kendrick Lamar and Tana Leone at the moment, but it appears that he has still found time to tap in with Offset. The pg Lang frontman has produced Offset’s latest single, “54321.” “54321” sets the tone for his upcoming solo project that the Georgia native says is full of “hits” and “smashes.”
J.I.D Sets Release Date For ‘The Forever Story’
J.I.D is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated debut studio album, The Forever Story. On Monday, the Atlanta native shared the cover and lead single for his latest body of work, “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and Foushée. Produced by Christo, the large soundscape allows the Dreamville artist to use the beat as a playground as he raps at speed unattainable for most rappers while showcasing his dynamic lyricism. At the chorus, Kenny Mason and Foushée harmonize before J.I.D comes in with a blaring “Dance Now” chant.
‘Rap Radar’ To Return In August
For a few podcast fan bases, the last month has been pretty difficult. First, Bomani Jones announced that he would be taking an indefinite absence from his popular podcast, The Right Time. Then, the Bodega Hive bid farewell to The Bodega Boys after nearly a decade of laughs. Not to mention, The Joe Budden Podcast and I Am Athlete have both endured public breakups within the last few years. With all of that going on, one podcast is looking to end their indefinite hiatus later this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ne-Yo To Be Next ‘Drink Champs’ Guest
Fresh off an explosive interview with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule, DJ EFN and N.O.R.E have announced that the next Drink Champs guest is Ne-Yo. Drink Champs teased the interview by sharing a clip of Ne-Yo telling somewhat of a bizarre story involving Ice-T and his wife, Coco. “Ice-T let...
Angela Yee Announces Solo Radio Show
Angela Yee has announced that she will be parting ways with The Breakfast Club after working alongside RaaShaun “DJ Envy” Casey and Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey for more than a decade. Yee teased her departure from the popular morning show via Twitter on Tuesday evening.
Angela Yee Announces The End Of The Breakfast Club
After more than a decade of interviewing the likes of President Joe Biden, Jay-Z and countless others, it appears that The Breakfast Club is coming to an end. On Tuesday night, Angela Yee suggested that the show had come to an end by issuing a direct tweet addressing the matter.
Larry June Shares ‘Spaceships On The Blade’
This weekend, it may appear that the slate of new music being released is light. However, that’s not the case. Tonight, Fivio Foreign, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Big K.R.I.T, Brent Faiyaz and G Herbo are just a few of the new artists set to release new music.
Ari Lennox Announces New Single, ‘Hoodie’
Nearly a year following the release of her gold-certified hit “Pressure,” Ari Lennox has announced her new single, “Hoodie.” On Wednesday, the Dreamville songstress shared on Twitter that the Elite-produced track is set for arrival on August 12. In a follow-up tweet, Lennox also revealed that her forthcoming album is completed.
Playboi Carti Added To Rolling Loud New York Lineup
Atlanta, Georgia is coming to the “City of Gods” this fall! Rolling Loud has announced that Playboi Carti will take the stage during September’s music celebration at Citi Field in Queens. The chart-topping artist will perform alongside headlining acts like Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future. Rolling Loud New York will also feature 21 Savage, Big Sean, Lil’ Baby, Lil’ Uzi Vert, DaBaby, A Boogie, Pusha T and several other top artists.
Busta Rhymes To Receive 2022 BMI R&B And Hip-Hop Icon Award
Busta Rhymes is set to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 7. The private event, which will be held at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative Catherine Brewton.
Big K.R.I.T Shows Off With ‘Extra Credit’
Ten years after delivering his debut album, Live From The Underground, Big K.R.I.T is still around and proving that he’s one of the best artists to emerge over the last decade. This week, the Mississippi native delivered a loosie called “Extra Credit.” Featured on the Madden NFL 23 Soundtrack, the track is as soulful and refreshing as ever while allowing Big K.R.I.T to have free range with his rhyme scheme.
NFL・
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0