The Game has unveiled the track list for his eleventh studio album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. Serving as the follow-up to Born 2 Rap, Drillmatic will be slightly longer than its predecessor. This time around, the Los Angeles native will up his output from 25 tracks to 30 records. The Game’s initial post did not include any features, but his previous work indicates that there will likely be a number of collaborations on the project. For example Born 2 Rap featured Chris Brown, D Smoke, Anderson .Paak, Ed Sheeran and several others. Other projects like Jesus Piece have featured the likes of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Rick Ross. Not to mention, he released “Eazy” with Kanye West earlier this year.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO