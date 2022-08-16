Effective: 2022-08-19 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTY At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms have come to an end over the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding along small creeks and streams and other poor drainage areas may persist for the next 1 to 2 hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado Springs, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Cimarron Hills, Stratmoor and Security-Widefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO