Marshfield, MA

Jack-O'-Lantern festival to light up Marshfield Fairgrounds starting Sept. 23

By Katherine Canniff, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
MARSHFIELD – With the rides deconstructed and the scent of fried dough fading from August's Marshfield Fair, a new attraction will take over the fairgrounds in September.

Hollowed Harvest, a jack-o-lantern festival and showcase, opens on Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 30. Visitors will take a 35- to 40-minute walk, past more than 7,000 carved jack-o-lanterns. The lanterns are assembled into large displays, some almost two stories high.

The festival, run by BOLD Media, will debut a jack-o-lantern tunnel, constructed from several hundred lanterns. There will also be displays of intricately carved jack-o-lanterns that visitors can see up close.

"Hollowed Harvest is focused on the beautiful art of Halloween and the artistry of pumpkins and jack-o'-lanterns. There's things that families can enjoy. Nothing is going to jump out and scare people here," said Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media.

A towering pyramid display is one of the festival's signature displays modeled after ancient Egypt with lanterns assembled in the shape of the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx and a pharaoh.

A dinosaur park and under-the-sea-scene are among other large displays.

"We look forward to it becoming a tradition for families across the South Shore," Glaser said.

Glaser said the festival changes the displays every year.

BOLD Media also runs the Marshfield holiday light show.

Tickets for children are $16 and $20 for adults. Admission for children 3 and younger is free.

The festival is open at different times each day. For tickets and more information, visit hollowedharvest.com.

The Marshfield Fairgrounds are at 140 Main St.

To reach Katherine Canniff, email kcanniff@patriotledger.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
