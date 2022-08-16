Bitcoin Moves Lower While Ethereum Falls Below This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, but still managed to remain in the $24,000 range.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the $1,900 mark this morning.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, and Ripple XRP/USD also remained in red today, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded higher this morning.

Chiliz CHZ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celsius CEL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.14 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.5% to $24,002, while ETH fell by around 2.3% to $1,876 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Agilent Technologies, Inc. A, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2067

24-hour gain: 18.8%

Ankr ANKR/USD

Price: $0.04982

24-hour gain: 8.3%

STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $1.09

24-hour gain: 6.3%

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Price: $0.08054

24-hour gain: 3.7%

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.13

24-hour gain: 3.6%

Losers

Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $2.75

24-hour drop: 27.1%

The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.131

24-hour drop: 5.4%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $112.60

24-hour drop: 5.1%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $8.30

24-hour drop: 5%

Decred DCR/USD

Price: $32.18

24-hour drop: 4%