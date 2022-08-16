ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta United hosts the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Red Bulls (10-8-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (7-9-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +123, New York +203, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls meet in conference play.

United is 4-6-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Josef Martinez leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five. United has scored 33 goals.

The Red Bulls are 7-5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are fifth in the MLS drawing 136 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Red Bulls won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez has scored five goals with five assists for United. Ronaldo Cisneros has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Lewis Morgan has 10 goals and three assists for the Red Bulls. Aaron Long has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), George Campbell (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

Red Bulls: Anthony Maucci (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

