ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

New England Revolution take shutout streak into matchup against Toronto

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New England Revolution (8-7-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (8-12-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC -101, New England +236, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution come into a matchup with Toronto after securing four straight shutout wins.

Toronto is 6-10-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Jonathan Osorio leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine. Toronto has scored 37 goals.

The Revolution are 5-6-7 against conference opponents. The Revolution are eighth in the MLS giving up only 34 goals.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osorio has scored nine goals and added four assists for Toronto. Richie Laryea has three assists over the last 10 games.

Gustavo Bou has scored seven goals and added one assist for the Revolution. Brandon Bye has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, five shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-2-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Noble Okello (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Quentin Westberg (injured).

Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

A list of key dates and games for the 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA schedule was released Wednesday. A look at some of the key dates for the league this coming season:. Boston Celtics: Oct. 18, Philadelphia (NBA opening night) Golden State Warriors: Oct. 18, Los Angeles Lakers (NBA opening night) Houston Rockets: Oct. 19, at Atlanta. Indiana Pacers: Oct. 19, Washington.
NBA
The Associated Press

Mercury's Shey Peddy out for season with ruptured Achilles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shey Peddy is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leaving the Phoenix Mercury even more short-handed in their WNBA playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces. Peedy went down in the third quarter of Game 1 on Wednesday night with a non-contact injury and did not return. The Aces won 79-63 and can close out the three-game series at home Saturday. The Mercury made the playoffs for a 10th straight season despite playing without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February. Phoenix also has played the past six games without Diana Taurasi due to a quadriceps strain and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith has missed five straight games due to person reasons.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy