Charlotte FC tries to end road losing streak in matchup with New York City FC

Charlotte FC (9-14-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (12-6-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -207, Charlotte FC +514, Draw +338; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC visits New York City FC looking to end a three-game road slide.

NYCFC is 8-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC ranks third in the league giving up only 27 goals.

Charlotte is 6-10-1 in conference play. Charlotte ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference drawing 122 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentin Castellanos has 13 goals and one assist for NYCFC. Heber has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Karol Swiderski has seven goals and two assists for Charlotte. Yordy Reyna has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.9 goals, five shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Charlotte: 3-6-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Alexander Callens (injured).

Charlotte: Kerwin Vargas (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.