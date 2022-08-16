ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Vancouver Whitecaps host the Colorado Rapids in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Colorado Rapids (8-9-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-11-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +141, Colorado +181, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps and the Colorado Rapids square off in conference action.

The Whitecaps are 7-7-3 in conference matchups. The Whitecaps have scored 29 goals while giving up 44 for a -15 goal differential.

The Rapids are 6-9-3 in conference games. The Rapids have a 4-1-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has eight goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Diego Rubio has 12 goals and five assists for the Rapids. Gyasi Zardes has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Rapids: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured), Brian White (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Lucas Cavallini (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mercury's Shey Peddy out for season with ruptured Achilles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shey Peddy is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leaving the Phoenix Mercury even more short-handed in their WNBA playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces. Peedy went down in the third quarter of Game 1 on Wednesday night with a non-contact injury and did not return. The Aces won 79-63 and can close out the three-game series at home Saturday. The Mercury made the playoffs for a 10th straight season despite playing without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February. Phoenix also has played the past six games without Diana Taurasi due to a quadriceps strain and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith has missed five straight games due to person reasons.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy