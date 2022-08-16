Vancouver Whitecaps host the Colorado Rapids in conference matchup

Colorado Rapids (8-9-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-11-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +141, Colorado +181, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps and the Colorado Rapids square off in conference action.

The Whitecaps are 7-7-3 in conference matchups. The Whitecaps have scored 29 goals while giving up 44 for a -15 goal differential.

The Rapids are 6-9-3 in conference games. The Rapids have a 4-1-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has eight goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Diego Rubio has 12 goals and five assists for the Rapids. Gyasi Zardes has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Rapids: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured), Brian White (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Lucas Cavallini (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.