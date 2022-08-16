There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.

