ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville

The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing

A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
99.5 WKDQ

‘Grandchild in Jail’ Scam Circulating Evansville Area

There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Hours#Thrift Store#Trashbags Ankle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
99.5 WKDQ

Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour

Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville

A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School

We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy