Read full article on original website
Related
Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville
The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing
A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
Indiana Woman Brings Happiness to Coffee with a Cop with Smooth Dance Moves [WATCH]
There's rarely a dull moment during the Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee with a Cop get-together, and that proved to be the case again during the August edition earlier this week. What is Coffee with a Cop?. Each month officers from the Evansville Police Department set up shop at either...
Evansville Thrift Store Expands to Boonville With Sales Helping Local Animal Shelters
I love a good thrift store find! Nothing is better than scoring a good deal, except maybe when that good deal also helps local animals in need!. Enter Petunia's Resale for Rescue, they opened in their Evansville location on Evansville's north side in 2021 with a mission to help local animal shelters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Grandchild in Jail’ Scam Circulating Evansville Area
There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.
Evansville Parks Department Wants Your Input for Its 5-Year Plan
The Department of Parks & Recreation for the city of Evansville is in the process of putting together a 5-year master plan, but before they move forward with anything, they want to hear from us. The public will have the chance to give their opinion on what this plan should include.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Henderson Kentucky
Buckle up. Don't drive distracted and don't drive under the influence. These are pretty general rules to abide by when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, yet some folks still struggle to do the right thing. Eyes on the Road. You obviously want to keep your eyes on the...
Evansville Community Farm Hosts Farm-to-Table “Twilight Dinner” Fundraiser
I am so excited to write another article about another local nonprofit having another one of their annual events return to "in-person." This time around, it's the folks at Seton Harvest preparing to host their Twilight Dinner event in September. Feeding the Community. Seton Harvest is a "community-supported agriculture initiative"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$20 Could Score You a ‘Trip of a Lifetime’ with Evansville Boys & Girls Club Raffle
After another record-breaking year for their annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament, the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is now turning its attention to its next fundraiser, the "Trip of a Lifetime Raffle" which could score you your choice of a dream trip for as little as the cost of a $20 ticket.
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
Evansville, Indiana YWCA’s Vibrant, Whimsical New Playground is Complete and Amazing
Early last year, fundraising began for a much-needed update of the playground at the Downtown Evansville YWCA. The project was so important that it caught the attention of Don Mattingly. This led to Mattingly Charities matching the first $25,000 raised. Last July YWCA CEO Erika Taylor gave us an update...
Here’s Your Chance to Own An Established Downtown Evansville Italian Restaurant
Starting a business from scratch, and building a brand is a lot of work, especially in the restaurant arena. If you wanted to own a restaurant, purchasing an existing business with a built-in fan base would be a good way to start. DiLegge’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evansville Emergency Management Agency Shares Update on House Explosion
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, news broke of the explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach in Evansville. As the day moved on, photos and videos of the aftermath began to circulate. The Wreckage. We later learned that three people were killed in the blast, fourteen families have been...
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
Children’s Museum of Evansville Throws a “Way Late Play Date” for Big Kids Only
There are plenty of ways for adults (big kids at heart) to have fun at the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe). We are always there with our kids, though, so we have to stay in parent mode, but for at least one night of the year, the adults get to play while the kids are away.
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour
Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville
A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School
We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0