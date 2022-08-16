ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Is Marvel's She-Hulk worth watching?

She-Hulk spoilers won't be found in this review of the first four episodes. She-Hulk has quite the challenge on her hands, and no, we don't just mean a legal battle — or even a supervillain battle for that matter. Aside from the usual dullard troll brigade who will likely...
digitalspy.com

Death In Paradise fans worried Ralf Little will soon leave following cryptic post

Death In Paradise fans were left worrying that Ralf Little will soon leave the BBC crime drama following a cryptic message posted on his social media. The DI Neville Parker actor has been a series regular since season nine, but there have been some concerns about his future on the show after he posted a throwback photo of himself before he was cast in the role, along with the caption:
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Mel's backstory

I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
digitalspy.com

Big Brother Australia 2020 to air on E4 and All4 - August 29

@E4Tweets will be airing the premiere episode of @BigBrotherAU2020 (Season 12) on Monday, August 29th at 11:20pm. The full series will be available to stream or download on @All4 following transmission #BBAU. Posts: 1,809. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 17/08/22 - 19:42 #2. Why? Why? Why? The celebrity edition flopped hard.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale storm - who will die?

Apart from Faith (who as we all think, will die anyway because of her cancer) - who do we think will die in the storm stunt? I hope it’s not Rhona, as that Marlon will be unlucky with all wives (3 dead, 1 divorce). Apart from Faith (who as...
digitalspy.com

Short lived US TV shows you remember, but are pretty much forgotten

When Nick's (Peter Krause) father mysteriously dies in a plane crash, he agrees to take his father's position as the Darling family's lawyer, while trying to discover who committed the murder. The Darlings being the richest family in New York. It had an amazing cast including: Donald Sutherland, Jill Clayburgh, Peter Krause and Lucy Lui.
digitalspy.com

Orphan: First Kill's brilliant twist shows what the movie should have been

Orphan: First Kill spoilers follow. Prequel movies always face a battle to prove they should have been made, beyond being a cash-in on a recognisable name. It's arguably even more challenging when the main character is dead in the series, such is the case with Orphan: First Kill. Orphan ended...
digitalspy.com

David Dimbley's Secret History of the BBC

Part 1/3 starts on Tuesday 30th August at 9pm on BBC Two. No programme details available yet but something to look out for. Hopefully it's not too much like these CH5 ones but more an in-depth informative & revealing and perhaps critical documentary. Posts: 933. Forum Member. ✭✭. 19/08/22 -...
digitalspy.com

What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now

I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
digitalspy.com

The Buddha of Suburbia BBC4 Starting Tonight 10.10pm

This 90s two part drama written by Hanif Kureishi is being repeated on BBC4 at 10.10 tonight. Part two will be on next weds. I've never seen this before, I don't know why because it looks like something I'd have watched as a teen/young adult. Looking forward to finally seeing it!
digitalspy.com

Jurassic World: Dominion star responds to franchise-worst reviews

Jurassic World: Dominion's Kayla Watts actress DeWanda Wise isn't fazed by the dino-blockbuster's negative reviews. Reuniting Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm for the first time in almost three decades – mixed in with the sequel trilogy's cast of heroes – Dominion holds the unwanted record for the lowest-rated entry in the Jurassic series.
digitalspy.com

Do you think Zoe Slater will ever return to Eastenders

Does anyone think Zoe Slater will return to Eastenders one day either recast or played by Michelle Ryan?. If I ever took over, A recast Zoe would be one of my first castings. I think it’s silly that Kat has been a mainstay since 2010 bar some breaks and even when she was away for 5 years Charlie and Mo were still around.
digitalspy.com

New Channel 4 HD regions

Anyone know what time these will launch on the 31st please? And will my box have to update overnight in the early hours of the 31st so it can update the EPG to include Channel 4 HD at 104, E4 Extra at 138 and Channel 4 at 804?. As far...
digitalspy.com

Is it better to have never heard of them?

Over the years, the ones I have never heard of become, as the show goes on, favourites of mine. I was a big Adam Peaty fan but I couldn't take to him as a personality when he was on the show. So you really can' tell can you. I don't...
