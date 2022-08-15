ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore

By DAVID RISING
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylllB_0hIjuFCI00

A group of German air force fighter jets landed in Singapore on Tuesday as part of a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours.

The exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and the U.S. and its allies over Taiwan and demonstrates the ability for a European nation to move air power quickly to the region.

The European Union unveiled a new strategy in September for boosting economic, political and defense ties in the Indo-Pacific. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told reporters that despite the war in Ukraine being a priority at the moment, the Eurofighter mission underscores that Asia has not been forgotten.

“We are at the side of all of those who stand for our values such as democracy, freedom and security, and are also willing to contribute,” she said as the aircraft took off from Neuburg, Germany, on Monday, the dpa news agency reported.

“Our focus at the moment is naturally on the eastern flank, for which Russia's brutal war of aggression is to blame, but we also have to keep an eye on other regions.”

Part of the EU's new strategy for the Asia-Pacific is focused on improving maritime security and ensuring safe passage through sea lanes, and several European nations have sent naval assets to the region for maneuvers this year.

As China has grown more assertive in the region, the United States, Britain and others have also made it increasingly a priority.

Germany sent the frigate Bayern to the region on a nearly seven-month deployment that wound up earlier this year, the first time a German warship had been in the Indo-Pacific for nearly two decades. It took part in joint exercises with allies including Australia, Singapore, Japan and the United States, and was denied a port call in China.

The six multirole Eurofighter jets involved in the current exercise were accompanied by four transport aircraft and three tankers. They were refueled in-air along the lengthy flight, and also made stops along the way for refueling, inspection and rotations of pilots.

During a stop at a base near Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Germany's air force, the Luftwaffe, said that two of the Eurofighters were found to have technical problems. One was fixed on site but the other had a defect in its hydraulics system so was held back.

The Luftwaffe said personnel were sent from Germany to repair it further so that it would be available for upcoming exercises in Australia, where all the aircraft are heading after Singapore.

The so-called Pitch Black exercise is bringing together some 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from around the globe for three weeks in Australia's Northern Territory.

In addition to Germany, European NATO members France, Britain and the Netherlands are participating, along with the United States, New Zealand, Korea, the UAE, India, Japan, Thailand and others.

The exercise is designed to test and improve multinational force integration, and “recognize Australia's strong relationships and the high value we place on regional security and fostering closer ties throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” the Royal Australian Air Force said.

Following the Aug. 19-Sept. 8 exercise in Australia, the German jets are to stop in Japan and South Korea on their way back home.

___

This story corrects the distance being traveled by the planes.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight

The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lambrecht
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The European Union#Defense#Dpa News Agency#Eu
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

US and South Korea will pretend to assassinate Kim Jong Un in 'decapitation' exercise

The return of joint exercises between the United States and South Korea will include a controversial exercise in decapitating the leader of North Korea. The U.S. and South Korea are partnering in their first joint exercise in five years with a “kill chain," in which soldiers will practice targeting North Korea’s missile and nuclear sites and the bases the North needs to supply, refuel, and rearm them. To conclude this exercise, the soldiers will practice a “decapitation” in which they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance told the Daily Beast.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Business Insider

China's military says its jets are flying into 'previously unreachable areas'

The People's Liberation Army has said it had expanded its air control to "previously unreachable" areas before the recent Taiwan Strait crisis. Its most advanced J-20 fighters have repeatedly been scrambled to "check and identify foreign military aircraft entering our East China Sea Air Defence Identification Zone," most recently in late July, the official newspaper PLA Daily reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

New Chinese Navy Drills Near Taiwan Focus on Submarine Hunting

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is “encircling” Taiwan with warships, bombers, helicopters, fighter jets, and Y-8 anti-submarine war aircraft. According to a Chinese-government-backed newspaper, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is “encircling” Taiwan with warships, bombers, helicopters, fighter jets, and Y-8 anti-submarine war aircraft.
MILITARY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
41K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy