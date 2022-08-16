Trevor Noah Highlights The Irony Of The FBI Seizing Trump's Passports

Trevor Noah roasted Donald Trump after the former president claimed the FBI had taken his passports while searching his Florida home last week for classified documents he may have taken after leaving office.

“In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Trump wrote Monday on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“And I can see why Trump is pissed if they took his passports,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” Monday. “I mean, he’s the guy who wanted to build the wall and now he’s gonna need to sneak into Mexico. Karma’s a bitch.”

