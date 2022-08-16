Read full article on original website
Secretary of State Scanlan says upcoming elections likely to be highly scrutinized
CONCORD, NH – The upcoming state primary and general elections are expected to see heightened scrutiny in the wake of problems in ballot counting discovered in three communities. The discrepancies made public in ballot totals in Windham, Bedford and just this week in Laconia’s Ward 6 were all caused...
NH Voters with print disabilities can vote using accessible electronic absentee during 2022 state Primary
CONCORD, NH – Following its successful use during the 2020 elections, the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office will offer the Accessible Electronic Absentee Ballot system for the 2022 State Primary. This system enables voters with print disabilities to securely request, receive, and mark an absentee ballot electronically at home. The voter then mails or delivers their marked absentee ballot to their town or city clerk. None of the information on the voter’s choices on the ballot is sent over the internet during the entirety of the process.
Hassan kicks off small business tour on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, N.H. – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) kicked off her “Small Business for Maggie” tour at the Bookery on Elm Street, touting her work on supporting the Granite State’s small businesses. Hassan cited research and development tax credits for small business she supported through the...
How one NH nonprofit is working to get more women’s perspectives into history class
Story Produced by New Hampshire Public Radio, a Member of. Kelsie Eckert’s love for women’s history came late, after she had been teaching high school social studies in New Hampshire for years. Then, on a trip to the National Museum of American History, Eckert picked up the book “America’s Women” by Gail Collins.
Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders
MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. “New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,”...
