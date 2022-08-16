CONCORD, NH – Following its successful use during the 2020 elections, the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office will offer the Accessible Electronic Absentee Ballot system for the 2022 State Primary. This system enables voters with print disabilities to securely request, receive, and mark an absentee ballot electronically at home. The voter then mails or delivers their marked absentee ballot to their town or city clerk. None of the information on the voter’s choices on the ballot is sent over the internet during the entirety of the process.

