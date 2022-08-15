Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO