Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer among targets
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan. United are looking at a number of attacking options with two weeks of the transfer window to go, and Pulisic has emerged as a player of interest. The USA captain, who was signed for £57.6m from...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward cautioned by police for allegedly slapping boy's phone from his hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park. Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
Premier League clubs could soon target rising US talent, says the sporting director for The United Soccer League
The man in charge of player development in US soccer says the huge untapped pool of talent in the country is now being recognised, and he expects to see many more American stars being snapped up to play in the Premier League and other big European leagues in the next few years.
James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs contract extension
James Tavernier has signed an extension to his current long-term deal at Rangers. The Rangers captain, 30, joined the club in the Championship in 2015 and has made 353 appearances to date, netting 85 goals from right-back. Tavernier, who has committed to a new deal which will take him well...
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
Cristiano Ronaldo promises 'truth' amid Man Utd exit talk | Gary Neville says forward must 'speak now'
Cristiano Ronaldo has promised Manchester United supporters that he will reveal the "truth" in a few weeks' time amid reports he is continuing to search for an exit from Old Trafford. Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. The forward...
Sheffield United 2-1 Sunderland: Anel Ahmedhodzic scores one, makes another as Blades go fourth
Sheffield United continued their strong start to the Championship season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland. Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe, either side of the break, put the Blades in command. After being forced to play with only 10 men for around an hour after Dan Neil was...
Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale
Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
Women's Champions League qualification: Lauren Hemp on target as Man City put six past Tomiris-Turan to set up meeting with Real Madrid
Manchester City got their Women's Champions League qualifying campaign off to an impressive start with a 6-0 win over Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in Madrid. England Euro 2022 winners Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in the final at Wembley, goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and City captain Alex Greenwood were all in the starting line-up.
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips earns point for Potters
D'Margio Wright-Phillips struck an added-time equaliser for Stoke as they snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Middlesbrough. Former England centre-half Phil Jagielka's own goal - on his 40th birthday - looked set to hand Boro all three points. But with Chris Wilder's side ready to celebrate their first victory...
West Ham sign defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain for £10.1m plus add-ons
West Ham have signed Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer for £10.1m plus add-ons. The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with a two-year option at the London Stadium. Sevilla were also interested in signing the 20-cap Germany international, who had entered the final year of his PSG contract, but...
West Brom 0-0 Cardiff: Goalless at The Hawthorns
West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns. The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches. The team from Wales, meanwhile,...
Jesse Marsch: Leeds manager exclusive interview ahead of hosting Chelsea in Premier League clash live on Sky Sports
Leeds narrowly avoided relegation last season and lost their two best players in this transfer window - but the club has evolved and Jesse Marsch is at the heart of it all. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, the former RB Leipzig manager reveals his insights on tactics, transfers, early impressions and the challenge of hosting Thomas Tuchel's side this Sunday.
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher meet Erik ten Hag
Watch a taste of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's sit down interview with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The full interview can be seen live at 6.30pm on Monday Night Football.
Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United: Is 5'9" height a problem for Argentina defender in the Premier League?
Darwin Nunez’s suspension following his red card for Liverpool against Crystal Palace may have spared Lisandro Martinez another examination of his aerial ability on Monday Night Football but the two Premier League newcomers share something if not a pitch. The struggles of both have been held up as proof...
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
The Scottish Premiership is already living up to its hype with entertaining matches, plenty of goals and, of course, talking points. There were 23 goals in the top-flight last weekend alone as it shapes up to be another competitive campaign at both ends of the table. Here, we take a...
Tanguy Ndombele: Tottenham's club-record signing joins Napoli on season-long loan
Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to make the move permanent, Tottenham have confirmed. The France midfielder joined Spurs from Lyon for a club-record £63 million in July 2019 but the move failed to live up to either party's expectations. Ndombele...
Mikel Arteta exclusive: Arsenal manager on Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and winning back fans
In the two years and eight months since Mikel Arteta took the reins at Arsenal, there can't be many Premier League managers that have experienced the backing of their club as strongly or as often as the former Gunners captain. Arteta has been given the freedom to revamp his squad,...
Chelsea sign Italy youth international Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan
Chelsea have signed Italian youngster Cesare Casadei on a six-year contract from Inter Milan. The deal to bring Casadei to Stamford Bridge is worth an initial £12.6m (€15m) plus £4.2m (€5m) in potential future add-ons. Casadei has been described as a complete midfielder, with an eye...
