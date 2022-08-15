ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs contract extension

James Tavernier has signed an extension to his current long-term deal at Rangers. The Rangers captain, 30, joined the club in the Championship in 2015 and has made 353 appearances to date, netting 85 goals from right-back. Tavernier, who has committed to a new deal which will take him well...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Conor Gallagher
SkySports

Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. In the latest episode of Essential Football, we take an in-depth look at the Monday Night Football clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. PART ONE | Oliver Yew is joined by Sky...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Watford#Sports#Sky Sports News#Championship#Sheffield United#Brazilian#Hornets#The Premier League#Tottenham#Mason Mount
SkySports

Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale

Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Women's Champions League qualification: Lauren Hemp on target as Man City put six past Tomiris-Turan to set up meeting with Real Madrid

Manchester City got their Women's Champions League qualifying campaign off to an impressive start with a 6-0 win over Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in Madrid. England Euro 2022 winners Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in the final at Wembley, goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and City captain Alex Greenwood were all in the starting line-up.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Cardiff: Goalless at The Hawthorns

West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns. The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches. The team from Wales, meanwhile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Jesse Marsch: Leeds manager exclusive interview ahead of hosting Chelsea in Premier League clash live on Sky Sports

Leeds narrowly avoided relegation last season and lost their two best players in this transfer window - but the club has evolved and Jesse Marsch is at the heart of it all. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, the former RB Leipzig manager reveals his insights on tactics, transfers, early impressions and the challenge of hosting Thomas Tuchel's side this Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

The Scottish Premiership is already living up to its hype with entertaining matches, plenty of goals and, of course, talking points. There were 23 goals in the top-flight last weekend alone as it shapes up to be another competitive campaign at both ends of the table. Here, we take a...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy