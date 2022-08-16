Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer GeerChicago, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Eight Brides From A Family In Chicago Have Worn The Same Wedding Dress Purchased In 1950
Keeping long-lasting family traditions is significant, and it’s intriguing whenever you find one in this new world where it is rare to stay committed to a custom. One family in Chicago shows it is possible; eight brides across three generations have worn the same wedding dress in seventy-two years.
Great Gatsby Wedding in Miami, Florida
Great Gatsby wedding in Miami, Florida transports guests to the roaring 20s party scene with snazzy attire, sequins, and glamorous decor. Alexa and Willie’s Great Gatsby-inspired wedding was a night to remember! Taking place at the historic Alfred Dupont Building in Miami, Florida, the couple transported their guests to the roaring 20s. Decorating their venue with opulent floral decor, pastel pink feathers, and gold accents, their venue feels fresh yet seamlessly tied to the famous era. The couple’s attire also mirrored the times with Willie sporting a white tux and Alexa slipping into a sequined mermaid dress.
Exclusive Date Night in NJ is a Muna Serenade First
To Serenade is to entertain one’s love by display of talent in hope of winning their deepest affections. In our journey to inspire love, MunaLuchi has created Muna Serenade: A Curated Couples’ Date, to present the opportunity for engaged couples to experience the serenading together in an unforgettable exclusive date night experience. Produced by members of the Muna Coterie – MunaLuchi’s curated collective of elite wedding vendors, selected couples are provided with a photoshoot, video shoot, fine dining, and more.
An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were seen cruising around Sardinia just one day before the singer announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency. See a pic here!
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Nicole Jimeno Has Beauty and Bank! Details on Her Net Worth and More
Big dreams. The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno is known for her fiery personality on the TLC reality series. But there is a lot more to know about Pedro Jimeno’s little sister than just her good looks and wit. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Nicole’s net worth, her job and more!
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders
Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders. Over the course of a two-week period in May, Harry and Meghan’s home had two security breaches, and the couple has dealt with six security alerts in the last...
Popculture
Country Musician Weds Former News Anchor in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Jason Albers! The Flatland Cavalry drummer is a newly married man after he and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee earlier this month. The couple said "I do" on July 23 after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast
Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home. The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. The Wall Street Journal reported the high-profile sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
Queen Rania welcomes son’s fiancée to family: ‘My third daughter’
Queen Rania of Jordan is gaining a new daughter! The mom of four took to her Instagram on Thursday to welcome her son Crown Prince Hussein’s fiancée, Rajwa Al Saif, to the family. Sharing a photo of herself with her future daughter-in-law, the Queen penned, “Excited to...
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
I'm a city girl who stayed in a camper van for the first time, and it was surprisingly better than a luxury hotel
Insider's reporter stayed in a luxury camper van and gained a whole new perspective on road trips, van life, and her home state of California.
Chicago's beloved Italian beef sandwich gaining national exposure with help of hit new TV show
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
munaluchi
2K+
Followers
879
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT
A multicultural wedding publication providing daily inspiration, wedding advice and wedding resources.https://munaluchibridal.com
Comments / 0