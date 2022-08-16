ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

munaluchi

Great Gatsby Wedding in Miami, Florida

Great Gatsby wedding in Miami, Florida transports guests to the roaring 20s party scene with snazzy attire, sequins, and glamorous decor. Alexa and Willie’s Great Gatsby-inspired wedding was a night to remember! Taking place at the historic Alfred Dupont Building in Miami, Florida, the couple transported their guests to the roaring 20s. Decorating their venue with opulent floral decor, pastel pink feathers, and gold accents, their venue feels fresh yet seamlessly tied to the famous era. The couple’s attire also mirrored the times with Willie sporting a white tux and Alexa slipping into a sequined mermaid dress.
MIAMI, FL
munaluchi

Exclusive Date Night in NJ is a Muna Serenade First

To Serenade is to entertain one’s love by display of talent in hope of winning their deepest affections. In our journey to inspire love, MunaLuchi has created Muna Serenade: A Curated Couples’ Date, to present the opportunity for engaged couples to experience the serenading together in an unforgettable exclusive date night experience. Produced by members of the Muna Coterie – MunaLuchi’s curated collective of elite wedding vendors, selected couples are provided with a photoshoot, video shoot, fine dining, and more.
CALDWELL, NJ
munaluchi

munaluchi

A multicultural wedding publication providing daily inspiration, wedding advice and wedding resources.

 https://munaluchibridal.com

