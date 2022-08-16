ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

Woman found shot in Homestead

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

Woman found shot in Homestead 00:09

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was shot overnight in Homestead.

Allegheny County Police say the victim was found shot in the leg along Sarah Street.

She is expected to survive.

A motive remains unclear.

