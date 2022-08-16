ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: West Ham Submit £13 Million Bid For Emerson Palmieri

By Stephen Smith
 3 days ago

With the addition of Marc Cucurella and the return of Ben Chillwell, Emerson Palmieri is surplus to requirements and may find himself departing Chelsea in the near future.

West Ham manager David Moyes has stressed the need for defensive reinforcements this summer and it appears he is not venturing far for some of his targets. He is keen on Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, with his club reportedly submitting a bid on Monday.

The Italian is now third choice at left back for manager Thomas Tuchel and a departure might suit all parties best.

The Evening Standard's Malik Ouzia reported on this bid on Monday, touching on Moyes' identification of Emerson as his leading target for left-back depth in the final few weeks of the window.

Ouzia claims the 28-year-old was set to depart Chelsea even before Marc Cucurella's arrival, an arrival that will surely hasten this departure.

The Hammers are pushing for a permanent move rather than a loan move. They wish to be in the mix should Armando Broja or Connor Gallagher depart on loan, and Premier League rules state a club may only loan one player to a team at a time.

With Chelsea looking to still conduct business in the final weeks of the window, they could look to use the fee they would receive for Emerson to fund this.

