Report: Chelsea Agree Terms With Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei

Chelsea's busy summer looks set to continue, with another promising youth player having reportedly agreed terms ahead of a move.

In a summer that has been filled with lots of transfer movement, the Blues are showing no signs of slowing down. According to reports from early Tuesday morning, they are closing in on a deal for a talented midfielder from the Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano provided new details overnight on the pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei. Following weeks of news surrounding this potential transfer, it appears this saga will reach a conclusion very soon.

The 19-year-old has reportedly agreed terms with Chelsea on a six-year contract. The Blues appear to have beaten out interested sides such as Nice and Sassuolo to his signature, as he is willing to take a risk and test himself abroad.

With this agreement in place, now Chelsea are set to lodge a bid for Casadei. This will be in the region of €15 million plus add-ons, a figure that Inter will seemingly be willing to accept.

The two clubs enjoy a cordial relationship, as evidenced by Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku's relatively straightforward return to Inter Milan this summer. This should make negotiations for Casadei easier, though the Italians will not wish to let a player like him go.

It is not yet known if the Italian will remain in west London or depart on loan, but he is certainly a player for the future at Chelsea.

