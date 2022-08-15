Read full article on original website
Related
Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'
Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
Comments / 0