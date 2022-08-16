Read full article on original website
Related
Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave
A former Manchester United player who won two Premier League titles during his time at the club has called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and says that the superstar has a big ego similar to that of Paul Pogba.
Man Utd transfer blow as Christian Pulisic’s US national team boss adamant midfielder will fight for Chelsea career
CHRISTIAN PULISIC will fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI despite concerns over game time, according to his USA boss. Gregg Berhalter, the USA manager, has backed the American winger to force his way into Tuchel's side before the World Cup in November. Pulisic, 23, is a loan target...
SkySports
Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer among targets
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan. United are looking at a number of attacking options with two weeks of the transfer window to go, and Pulisic has emerged as a player of interest. The USA captain, who was signed for £57.6m from...
Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist
Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Most toxic situation in world football’ – Barcelona outcast Dest warned against ‘career-derailing’ Man Utd transfer
SERGINO DEST has been warned his career could be derailed if he joins Manchester United. The Barcelona full-back has been told he has no place in Xavi's plans going into the season, with the Spanish club ready to let him go for £17million. Manchester United are currently the front-runners...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Footage resurfaces of Kylian Mbappe refusing to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe's refusal to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain has emerged after his recent behaviour on the pitch. In a Le Classique game against Marseille in March 2019, PSG were winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from both Mbappe and Di Maria (2). Mbappe had opened...
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Manchester United exit route by Sporting
Sporting have offered Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo the option of taking their former prodigy on a free transfer, at least clearing a way out for one of the summer's most contentious sagas.The Portuguese has made clear his desire to leave the club amid a disastrous summer on and off the pitch, culminating in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Brentford. Ronaldo's behaviour in that game formed part of the discussions the United staff had in the aftermath, as they attempt to work out how to navigate the team back to good form. There is increasing debate within the club over whether...
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Shocking footage shows steward fight with a fan during Birmingham City's 1-1 draw with Watford
A steward got into a full-blown fight with a fan at Birmingham vs Watford on Tuesday night. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Championship fixture, with Ken Sema preserving Watford's unbeaten start to the season after cancelling out George Hall's first-half opener. But the real action...
Rio Ferdinand fails lie detector test after being asked if Virgil van Dijk is better than he was
Rio Ferdinand was recently caught out after being asked a question about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The 43-year-old, who lifted six Premier League titles during a trophy-laden 12 year spell at Manchester United, was taking part in a lie detector test on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE when the topic of conversation switched.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liverpool want to sign 'fantastic' Premier League midfielder player who once dreamed of joining Man United
Liverpool are reportedly one of many clubs keen on signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after his strong start to the 2022/23 season. The Reds are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 20-year-old according to 90min, but Manchester United - who he rejected to join Brighton in January 2021, maintain their strong interest this time around.
Jose Mourinho's speech to Dele Alli has become hugely poignant on the verge of move to Besiktas
Jose Mourinho gave Dele Alli a very honest warning about 'demanding more from himself,' whilst the pair were at Tottenham Hotspur, and with Dele on the verge of a move to Besiktas it feels all the more relevant, as you can see below. When Mourinho first arrived at Tottenham, in...
Breaking: Liverpool Preparing Transfer Offer For Dynamic Young Premier League Midfielder
In the last hour an Ecuadorian news source has reported that Liverpool are preparing an offer for a talented young midfielder from Ecuador currently impressing at Brighton Hove Albion.
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
USWNT Great O’Reilly, 37, Scores Four Minutes Into UWCL Debut
Heather O’Reilly cited playing in the Champions League as the reason she came out of retirement.
UEFA・
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Jurgen Klopp hints 'fantastic' Liverpool forward will play a big role this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed the importance of Roberto Firmino in his side this season. The Brazilian was expected to play a minimal role in this campaign due to the big-money arrival of Darwin Nunez. On top of the Uruguayan, Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota were all...
Lookback: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Blues Storm To Big Win
This was a must-win game for both teams with three games of the season left, as Chelsea looked to all but confirm their top 4 place, while Leeds needed a victory to get themselves out of the relegation zone.
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 1