Thousands flock to Augusta for TechNet convention
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The 10th annual Tech Net is underway at the Marriott in downtown Augusta. Thousands will attend the convention, learning about all the newest innovations in cyber and technology. “Designing and Deploying a Unified Network” is the theme of this year’s TechNet Augusta Convention. The event began in 2013 and brings together the […]
wfxg.com
Tips on how to save at the grocery store amid inflation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - We’ve all felt the increasing prices everywhere including at the grocery store. So we went to see how you can help stretch your dollar. Store Leader for the Grovetown Kroger Eric Carroll says they are working to help everyone navigate increasing prices. “We're working with...
WRDW-TV
Love Lego? Check out the CSRA Brick Con at the Columbia Co. Library!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Wellness and Wealth Wednesday, CSRA Lego Show, and more!. We talked to health officials about monkeypox, treatments, symptoms, and vaccines. Here’s what we found, plus, the latest policies and projects approved for both Richmond and Columbia counties. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beacon Real Estate Group is beginning a $3 million improvement plan at the Enterprise Mill in Augusta, a former cotton mill that’s now a mixed-use housing and business complex. Upcoming improvements to the 1450 Greene St. complex include interior renovations to all 60 loft apartment...
wgac.com
Where Are The Most Expensive Homes In The Area?
Our news partners at WJBF have done the research and come up with an interesting list. They set about to find where the most expensive homes in the area are located. A couple of the results are surprising. Homes in Augusta rank 15th on the list.The values of the homes in the area have gone up over 50% in the last five years, in the case of Windsor, SC., almost 100%
WRDW-TV
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
wgac.com
Netflix Series Star Will Be In Aiken on Thursday
If you are a fan of the show “Stranger Things”, there are a couple of events that the Netflix series star will attend in Aiken. Adam Murray, who gave South Aiken High School some national attention when he wore a Thoroughbred t-shirt on the popular show. Murray will...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Augusta metro area
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others.
Would you like this for breakfast? Chick-fil-A testing new item
Chick-fil-A will be testing a new “bold and bite-sized” breakfast item, according to the company, one that combines eggs, cheese and sausage in bite-sized pieces. The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will come four to an order and will be baked in-house every morning, the company says. The bites will include eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and will be available for a limited time beginning Aug. 22.
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
wgac.com
Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified
A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
Missing Atlanta woman with Augusta ties found dead
Investigators say the search is over for a missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman who had ties to Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
WRDW-TV
S. Augusta Farmers Market brings fresh food to help families
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Augusta Farmers Market happens each month, but in August, they are doing something new, a mid-harvest market. From farm to table, the mid-harvest market had it all. Dairy cows, fresh produce, local honey, free veggie popsicles, a cooking class, and more. As inflation rises,...
2 Persons Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grovetown (Grovetown, GA)
Official reports state that a bus collided with 6 vehicles in Grovetown and bought traffic on Tuesday, at around 12.20 PM. Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said a Horizon Bus Lines [..]
fox5atlanta.com
'Zero Waste' Purina reacts to fish kill caused by mishandling of its wastewater
WASHINGTON, Ga. - A north Georgia company that makes pet food proudly says it generates "Zero Waste." That’s why Nestlé Purina is not happy that at least one million gallons of its liquid waste wound up on a defunct Wilkes County dairy farm and, even worse, caused the death of hundreds of fish in a nearby river.
Tiny homes move forward amid commission concerns
Augusta commissioners give final approval to a new ordinance to serve as guidelines for the development of tiny homes
wgac.com
Another One Bites The Dust
We have been told that the award winning veteran city government beat reporter for the Augusta Chronicle has been “laid off,” in a cost cutting move by the paper’s owner. I am working to confirm details for this afternoon’s radio show…but we hear Susan McCord has been “downsized.”
“Stranger Things” actor in Aiken for three days of appearances
Aiken, SC (WJBF)- A recurring actor on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” recently garnered a lot of attention locally, when someone noticed he was wearing a vintage South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds t-shirt on the show. Now, he has turned that attention into an opportunity to give back to Aiken. Starting Thursday night with a community meet […]
wfxg.com
One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
