ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Thousands flock to Augusta for TechNet convention

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The 10th annual Tech Net is underway at the Marriott in downtown Augusta. Thousands will attend the convention, learning about all the newest innovations in cyber and technology. “Designing and Deploying a Unified Network” is the theme of this year’s TechNet Augusta Convention. The event began in 2013 and brings together the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Tips on how to save at the grocery store amid inflation

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - We’ve all felt the increasing prices everywhere including at the grocery store. So we went to see how you can help stretch your dollar. Store Leader for the Grovetown Kroger Eric Carroll says they are working to help everyone navigate increasing prices. “We're working with...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beacon Real Estate Group is beginning a $3 million improvement plan at the Enterprise Mill in Augusta, a former cotton mill that’s now a mixed-use housing and business complex. Upcoming improvements to the 1450 Greene St. complex include interior renovations to all 60 loft apartment...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
wgac.com

Where Are The Most Expensive Homes In The Area?

Our news partners at WJBF have done the research and come up with an interesting list. They set about to find where the most expensive homes in the area are located. A couple of the results are surprising. Homes in Augusta rank 15th on the list.The values of the homes in the area have gone up over 50% in the last five years, in the case of Windsor, SC., almost 100%
EVANS, GA
wgac.com

Netflix Series Star Will Be In Aiken on Thursday

If you are a fan of the show “Stranger Things”, there are a couple of events that the Netflix series star will attend in Aiken. Adam Murray, who gave South Aiken High School some national attention when he wore a Thoroughbred t-shirt on the popular show. Murray will...
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nexstar Media#Wjbf#The Cw Network#Cw
WSOC Charlotte

Would you like this for breakfast? Chick-fil-A testing new item

Chick-fil-A will be testing a new “bold and bite-sized” breakfast item, according to the company, one that combines eggs, cheese and sausage in bite-sized pieces. The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will come four to an order and will be baked in-house every morning, the company says. The bites will include eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and will be available for a limited time beginning Aug. 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified

A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WRDW-TV

Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

S. Augusta Farmers Market brings fresh food to help families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Augusta Farmers Market happens each month, but in August, they are doing something new, a mid-harvest market. From farm to table, the mid-harvest market had it all. Dairy cows, fresh produce, local honey, free veggie popsicles, a cooking class, and more. As inflation rises,...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Another One Bites The Dust

We have been told that the award winning veteran city government beat reporter for the Augusta Chronicle has been “laid off,” in a cost cutting move by the paper’s owner. I am working to confirm details for this afternoon’s radio show…but we hear Susan McCord has been “downsized.”
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“Stranger Things” actor in Aiken for three days of appearances

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- A recurring actor on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” recently garnered a lot of attention locally, when someone noticed he was wearing a vintage South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds t-shirt on the show. Now, he has turned that attention into an opportunity to give back to Aiken. Starting Thursday night with a community meet […]
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy