Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the BorderMark HakeYuma, AZ
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in YumaMark HakeYuma, AZ
Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National AttentionMark HakeArizona State
Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in YumaMark HakeYuma, AZ
Related
kyma.com
Tracking below normal temperatures and more rain chances for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Due to the extra rain we received over the past several days here in Yuma it brought a slight improvement to our drought. Yuma was in the extreme now it moved down to severe, still not great but nice to see some improvement. More monsoonal...
kyma.com
Very muggy with more rain opportunities
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Deep monsoon moisture will gradually increase across the region with improved chances for showers and thunderstorms. By tomorrow afternoon and evening we have greater chances for severe rain showers and thunderstorms to peak within the Desert Southwest. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely. A...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 2:32 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Gold Canyon, Queen Valley and Florence Junction,...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
Increasing in monsoonal moisture and greater storm chances
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will increase in monsoonal moisture within our region over the next few days which will cause our dew points to rise into the 70s. We have greater rain chances starting tomorrow and even more for the upcoming weekend. With the expected rain opportunities staying...
kyma.com
Monsoon storms impact Saddles of Joy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy is still picking up the pieces after last week's monsoon storms hit the non-profit. Dennis Snook, Saddles of Joy Facilities Coordinator shared a story about one big tree that shaded an entire area, especially for the ducks and now plans to create a new aviary with the fallen trunk.
KTAR.com
Incoming storm likely to bring hard rain to parts of metro Phoenix rest of week
PHOENIX – It may be time to batten down the hatches in metro Phoenix – quite a bit of rain could be landing over the next few days, harder in some places than others, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said that thunderstorm chances reach their peak Friday...
knau.org
Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053
Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com
Lane restriction, lane closure on Interstate 8 beginning August 22
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a lane restriction and closure on August 22 - August 25. Maintenance crews will be adding pavement markings and a stripe on the road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on those dates. Work will be...
kyma.com
Growing along the Southern Border
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
kusi.com
With temperatures rising, California issues Flex Alert in the evening
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With above-normal temperatures expected in the San Diego area and many parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California’s electrical grid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kyma.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
KRMG
Arizona detectives struck by lightning when driving an SUV
Arizona detectives struck by lightning when driving an SUV Three detectives were in the vehicle when the lightning strike happened, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (NCD)
Tier 2A water shortage declared
Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
Swift water rescues sent to same spot as flash floods hit northwest Arizona
Three vehicles went into a well-marked wash on Sunday and early Monday, bringing out rescuers in northwest Arizona.
kyma.com
Pioneers Memorial Hospital and Reach Air effort first heart attack-saving procedure using balloon pump
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reach air has partnered with Pioneers Medical Center for more than 15 years now. For the first time ever, a full-on cardiac lab could help save more lives. The lab opened last May, but earlier this month, Pioneers added a balloon pump for patients having...
kyma.com
Arizona’s border wall could see setback after two containers topple over
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The operation to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall along the Yuma sector has suffered a brief setback - as two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision in Arizona,...
Comments / 0