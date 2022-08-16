ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Very muggy with more rain opportunities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Deep monsoon moisture will gradually increase across the region with improved chances for showers and thunderstorms. By tomorrow afternoon and evening we have greater chances for severe rain showers and thunderstorms to peak within the Desert Southwest. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely. A...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

Increasing in monsoonal moisture and greater storm chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will increase in monsoonal moisture within our region over the next few days which will cause our dew points to rise into the 70s. We have greater rain chances starting tomorrow and even more for the upcoming weekend. With the expected rain opportunities staying...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Monsoon storms impact Saddles of Joy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy is still picking up the pieces after last week's monsoon storms hit the non-profit. Dennis Snook, Saddles of Joy Facilities Coordinator shared a story about one big tree that shaded an entire area, especially for the ducks and now plans to create a new aviary with the fallen trunk.
YUMA, AZ
knau.org

Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053

Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Lane restriction, lane closure on Interstate 8 beginning August 22

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a lane restriction and closure on August 22 - August 25. Maintenance crews will be adding pavement markings and a stripe on the road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on those dates. Work will be...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Growing along the Southern Border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Weather
Environment
kyma.com

Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
KYMA News 11

Tier 2A water shortage declared

Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona’s border wall could see setback after two containers topple over

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The operation to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall along the Yuma sector has suffered a brief setback - as two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision in Arizona,...
