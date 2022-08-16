Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
HyperTrack launches real-time, last-mile logistics API package
HyperTrack, which provides standard logistics application programming interfaces (APIs) for enterprise last-mile delivery and fulfillment operations, today released a new developer platform called BuilderX, which enables developers to create customized logistics technology for on-demand use cases. The Berkeley, Calif.-based company also announced it has raised $25 million in Series A...
ZDNet
Samsung to spend $15 billion on new advanced chip research complex
Samsung said on Friday that it will spend 20 trillion won, approximately $15 billion, by 2028 to build a new advanced chip research complex in South Korea. The new facility to be built at its Giheung campus will lead advanced research on innovative new technologies and new wafer fabrication processes for memory and system semiconductors, the South Korean tech giant said.
China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years, fines his company $8.1 billion
BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
RELATED PEOPLE
ZDNet
Singapore AI startup partners cancer institute to help estimate treatment costs
Singapore healthtech startup Bot MD is collaborating with National University Cancer Institute (NCIS) to offer a platform that can estimate treatment costs for cancer patients. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the application is touted to be able to identify the most cost-effective option by assessing drug strengths and suitable alternatives.
ZDNet
The best Labor Day tech deals under $100
Labor Day is fast approaching, and retailers are either preparing or have already released deals ahead of the celebration. Labor Day falls on September 5th this year, and we can expect to see hefty discounts on everything from premium TVs and computers to home appliances, gardening tools, smartphones, games consoles, and more.
ZDNet
Spy group abuses Microsoft OneDrive to steal credentials in hack-and-leak campaigns
Microsoft has warned that a "highly persistent" threat actor from Russia has targeted NATO nations with credential theft campaigns that abuse OneDrive to compromise accounts, steal data and then leak information to sway public opinion. Dubbed Seaborgium by Microsoft, the group has worked to steal information from targeted NATO countries,...
ZDNet
Microsoft starts pushing Windows 11 widget notifications on the taskbar
Microsoft is rolling out notifications for its Weather, Finance, Sports and Breaking News alert widgets in Windows 11 starting this week. Windows 11 users will see these as live animations to their widgets on the taskbar. (Thanks to The Verge for the heads up.) Microsoft disclosed its plan to turn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Windows 11 22H2 update to arrive in September with these new features
Microsoft has yet to announce the official release date for Windows 11 22H2, the next feature update, but two reports indicate it will happen on September 20. Microsoft was expected to release Windows 11 22H2 in September or October but, according to Windows Central, it will drop on September 20, shipping as build 22621, which is currently in testing. Per The Verge, that date falls one week after that month's Patch Tuesday.
ZDNet
Google uses AI language models to improve home helper robots
Researchers at Everyday Robots are tapping large-scale language models to help robots avoid misconstruing human communications in ways that might trigger inappropriate or even dangerous actions. Google Research and Alphabet-owned Everyday Robots integrate what they call 'SayCan' (language models with real-world grounding in pre-trained skills) and its largest language model...
ZDNet
Nothing Phone (1) review: You ain't seen Nothing yet
If you're reading this review, chances are you're either 1) heavily invested in the smartphone industry, 2) wondering why a company would name itself "Nothing," or 3) engaged in all of the above. The Nothing Phone (1), as the name implies, is the first smartphone from the UK-based startup, Nothing....
ZDNet
Google: Here's how we blocked the largest web DDoS attack ever
Google Cloud has revealed it blocked the largest distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on record, which peaked at 46 million requests per second (rps). The June 1 attack targeted one Google Cloud customer using the Google Cloud Armor DDoS protection service. Over the course of 69 minutes beginning at 9:45 am...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Get over 225 hours of Microsoft Windows and Azure training for under $60
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. So many of us use Microsoft software that we often take it for granted. But if you're working in tech fields like IT administration or cloud services, then Windows OS isn't just your gateway to email and cat videos -- it's your livelihood. With the proper training and a few key certifications, anyone can turn Microsoft specialization into a career. And it's hard to find a better place to start than the Complete Microsoft 365, Windows, and Azure Bundle, now deeply discounted to $59.99.
Comments / 0