The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. So many of us use Microsoft software that we often take it for granted. But if you're working in tech fields like IT administration or cloud services, then Windows OS isn't just your gateway to email and cat videos -- it's your livelihood. With the proper training and a few key certifications, anyone can turn Microsoft specialization into a career. And it's hard to find a better place to start than the Complete Microsoft 365, Windows, and Azure Bundle, now deeply discounted to $59.99.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO