County seeks water/sewer line extension requests

The Athens County Board of Commissioners set a deadline of Sept. 30 for individual requests for potential water/sewer line extensions in the unincorporated areas of Athens County.

According to the legal notice, the request must be accompanied by a letter from the providers, with the approximate cost, to be considered for American Rescue Plan Act funding. First consideration will be given to low- or moderate- income households.The county is also taking bids on exterior work on a few of its properties.

Bids are being accepted on individual projects or the entire set. The deadline to apply is Aug. 30.

Repairs at the courthouse include cornice sheet metal repair, removing Lady Justice for painting and repair and repairing the clock tower. Issues with the courthouse roof were last addressed in 2014.

At the courthouse annex, the work includes repairs and painting at the entrance, as well as cleaning the bricks.

Work at the county home property, along Ohio 13, repairing and painting wood on the exterior of original barn, as well as masonry work, cleaning and water-repellant treatment.

In other property matters, County Planner Laura Olbers will work with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to address issues with the Guysville access ramp along the Hocking River.

She and Commissioner Charlie Adkins discussed the ramp at the commissioners’ meeting on Aug. 9.

They noted that due to the recent rainfall and increase in water levels, large rocks and other riprap near the ramp, used to prevent erosion, were missing. A new build-up of dirt on the ramp was also noted.

“It’s gone, all washed away, which is kind of an issue,” she said.

ODNR had the ramp designed, Olbers said. She said she would talk with them about a possible redesign or other ways to restore the ramp.

Athens County Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. today in their meeting room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.