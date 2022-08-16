Effective: 2022-08-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal York County. In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO