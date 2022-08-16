Read full article on original website
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Black quarterback stigma focus of new book
"Pass Interference," a new book by Jackson State grad Wisdom Martin, explores the racist hurdles and obstacles HBCU and non-HBCU black quarterbacks faced in trying to make it to the professional ranks. The post Black quarterback stigma focus of new book appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL・
Packers Lose Another Safety to Injury
The Green Bay Packers have only three healthy safeties, with two of those signed within the last 10 days.
Rams vs. Texans Preseason Game 2: Live Game Log
Follow along with Ram Digest as we update you on NFL preseason Game 2 as it happens.
Triston McKenzie Sets New Career High In Strikeouts
Triston McKenzie struck out 14 White Sox Batters setting a new career high.
