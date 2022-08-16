Read full article on original website
Grab A PS5 DualSense Controller For $55 Right Now
DualSense controllers are almost listed for their regular price of $70-$75, so it's not easy to find a deal on a second controller for multiplayer. But if you don’t mind picking up an open box version, you can snag a DualSense for just $55 on eBay. Free shipping and returns are both included with your purchase, and you’ll have 30 days to send the DualSense back if it doesn’t live up to your standards. All six DualSense colors are available at this price, so you're saving as much as $20. This deal did sell out once already, which means you may want to act fast.
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1
When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it's up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down... But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!
Hulk #8 - Banner of War Part Five of Five
The time for victory has come! In the final installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight...
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Anniversary Edition Comes To PC, PS5, And PS4 On September 27
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is crossing over to PC via Steam next month, bringing with it several updates that will also be available on the PlayStation editions of the game. The Steam edition of the game and its big update will be available on September 27, and adds a New Game+ mode, more Charmstones to collect, the Spirit Guide Trials game mode, an enhanced photo mode, and more.
She-Hulk Writer Talks Budget Constraints And Post-Production Story Changes
Ahead of its impending premiere on Disney+, She Hulk head writer Jessica Gao has revealed more about what parts of the show have changed in post, and what elements have remained since its conception. In an interview with Variety, Gao talks budget constraints, expensive CGI, and how to pace the introduction of a new hero.
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals: Consoles, Exclusive Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some incredible games, but they don't seem to go on sale as often as their peers on Xbox and PlayStation. Whether you're hunting down a popular Pokemon game or looking for a classic title that launched years ago, it's not uncommon to pay full price. Thankfully, that's not the case with everything. Right now, a bunch of different retailers are currently offering discounts on more than a dozen highly reviewed Switch games. Even better--tons of accessories (such as controllers and carrying cases) are also on sale.
Captain America: The First Avenger - 31 Easter Eggs and References in the Retro MCU Classic
Back in 2011, when Marvel Studios was laying down the foundational bricks for its cinematic universe, it took two major risks with its Captain America solo project. Both of them paid off. The first risk was the setting. Captain America: The First Avenger takes place almost entirely in World War...
Nightwing #95 - The Battle for Blüdhaven’s Heart Part 4
Heartless has an extra-giant jar that has Blockbuster's name on it, but as a man of refined taste, Heartless doesn't just collect any type of heart...he waits for someone to experience a specific emotion in particular before taking it all away from them and adding it into his collection. Does...
Daredevil #2 - The Red Fist Saga Part 2
After DEVIL'S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who's-who of creators from across the fabled character's history (and some can't-miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!
Lord Of The Rings, Doctor Who, And Warhammer All Coming To Magic: The Gathering
During Wizards of the Coast event Wizards Presents, fans got a look at what's coming from Magic The Gathering, the company's competitive and collectible tabletop card game. Three major properties are coming to MTG in the upcoming year, and we got a deeper look into some of the art from the Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who, and Warhammer sets.
Space Leaper: Cocoon Warps Launches On Android And iOS
Damo Games hasreleased its latest RPG card mobile game, Space Leaper: Cocoon, on iOS and Android. The game has had over a million players sign up since its pre-registration in July. All players who use the code "2THEMOON" will receive 100 Diamonds and two Particle Pills. In Space Leaper: Cocoon,...
Ano Yoru Kara Kimi ni Koishi Teta
Thymesia: How To Get All Endings
As is to be expected with most games in the soulslike genre, Thymesia comes packing more than one ending. As a matter of fact, this challenging action-RPG sports five total endings for you to go after if you want to see everything and unlock all of the game's trophies. Worry not, however, as they're all fairly easy to achieve without multiple playthroughs. We'll tell you how to make it happen.
GTA 6 Can Wait Thanks To This GTA 5 Graphics Mod
The mod scene for GTA 5 has been exciting since the PC release just over seven years ago and is still going strong. This graphics mod for GTA 5 is so impressive, it calls to mind The Matrix Awakens and perhaps provides a glimpse into what GTA 6 might look like.
Harley Quinn #20 - Task Force XX Chapter 3
I went to the moon to eat cheese and fight aliens…and I’m all outta cheese. Actually, there wasn’t any cheese. I think that’s a myth…but aliens, hooo boy, do we have aliens! Horace Reginald Giger would be proud! What? No…I’m positive that’s what "H.R." stands for. Anyway, this alien-monster-thing might not get a chance to devour Task Force XX, because we’re probably gonna kill each other first. What’d you expect, sendin’ a buncha angry villains to space without any cheese?
Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #6 - The Flying Grayson
The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel might have been victorious in their battle against the dreaded Devil Nezha (but were they, though? More on that to come, kids…) but there’s one thing they forgot in all the madness…Dick!. Robin the Boy Wonder is lost in...
Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #3 - Book Three: Elegy for Speed and Storm
Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong’s full power?. It’s a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!
Batman: The Knight #8 - The Knight Part 8
Bruce Wayne’s journey to become the Dark Knight has taken him around the globe several times, but his training is nearly complete. His trials, however, haven’t gone unnoticed: someone has been watching him…hunting him!. The final test of the Batman begins!
X-Men #13 - Resurrection Blues
The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes - the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.
