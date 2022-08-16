Partly cloudy overnight; Scattered showers return this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Isolated shower Wednesday

Warmer Thursday and Friday

Scattered showers return this weekend

7 Day Forecast 7 Day Forecast

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight with lows around 60, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm.

Bus Stop Forecast

Rain Chances

Futurecast Tomorrow Evening

A shower is possible, but most areas stay dry. Kids may want a light jacket at the bus stop, but shorts and T-shirts for the afternoon as highs reach 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s. A chance for showers arrives during the afternoon and evening.

Weekend in View

SUNDAY: Chance of scattered showers with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers lingering into Tuesday. Drier by evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

