2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

Official Nevada State Police reports state that an SUV collided with a firetruck on a call after running a red light.

Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said the incident took place when a Fire Department fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise.

State Police said the fire engine had the green light, when a gray Toyota SUV that was eastbound on Warm Springs ran the red light and crashed into the fire truck.

2 people in the Toyota were transported with minor injuries. The Fire Department reported minor injuries to firefighters.

NSP added that they did not suspect impairment to have been a factor in the multi-vehicle collision.

August 16, 2022

Source: FOX 5