ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

PICK SIX: Frost, Harsin among coaches in precarious spot

By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOpOf_0hIjjZdv00
1 of 4

Last season, 30 major college football programs made coaching changes, including some of the bluest bloods in the sport — Southern California, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and LSU among them — in what was a historic hiring cycle.

All that movement portends a quieter carousel this season.

Right?

Well, nobody would have guessed at this time last year that Dan Mullen, coming off an SEC East Division title and a victory against Georgia with Florida in 2020, would be ousted by the Gators before Thanksgiving.

Life comes at college football coaches fast these days. The unforeseen aside, there are a few coaches clearly in need of a turnaround to keep their current gigs.

SCOTT FROST, Nebraska

Athletic director Trev Alberts’ decision to bring Frost back for a fifth season after four losing ones could fairly be called unprecedented for a program of Nebraska’s status.

By giving the hometown hero and former Cornhuskers quarterback one more shot, Nebraska is situated to both save money and leave Frost no excuses. Last year’s 3-9 record included so many close loses it felt like a strange, dark comedy.

The schedule is far more manageable this season. By the midway point, if the Huskers are anything worse than 5-1, it’s probably a bad sign for Frost. His buyout dips to about $8 million after Oct. 1.

BRYAN HARSIN, Auburn

The attempt to oust Harsin after one season with what ended up looking like a bogus review of the program last winter was peak Auburn dysfunction. He is still here, and there are reasons to believe the former Boise State coach might not be the best fit for this job. Auburn currently has the 67th-ranked recruiting class in the country for 2023.

The athletic director who hired Harsin, Allen Greene, is also currently without a long-term contract. None of the signs look good for Harsin, but this is Auburn so don’t discount the Tigers going 8-4 and making things even more complicated.

GEOFF COLLINS, Georgia Tech

Collins took over for triple-option guru Paul Johnson with a plan to make Atlanta’s ACC school cool and capitalize on one of the most-talent rich metro areas in the country. The Yellow Jackets, alas, have won nine games in three seasons. Flipping the roster was a difficult task, but there have been few signs of progress.

Bowl eligibility could be enough this season to save his job, but Georgia Tech’s schedule looks as if it was made specifically to undermine him. In addition to annual games against No 4. Clemson and No. 3 Georgia, the Yellow Jackets also face No. 21 Mississippi and UCF.

HERMAN EDWARDS, Arizona State

The NCAA has been investigating Arizona State for numerous recruiting violations since last year. That forced massive turnover of Edwards’ staff. The Sun Devils also took numerous hits in transfer portal departures, losing quality starters on both sides of the ball.

Arizona State is obviously content with riding out the NCAA issues, but if the on-field losses start piling up (the 8-5 finish last year included a 6-3 showing in the Pac-12) it’s impossible to imagine the 68-year-old Edwards sticking around much longer.

MIKE NORVELL, Florida State

Norvell is here because there will be a lot of chatter about him being on the hot seat.

Still, his status is not as precarious as his two-year record (8-13) with the Seminoles suggests. With Norvell’s buyout pushing $20 million after this season and Florida State making significant investments in facilities, school leadership has signaled it is trying to stabilize the program and plans to have patience.

Now, what happens if the Seminoles go 4-8 against a difficult schedule?

DINO BABERS, Syracuse

Syracuse is now the toughest job in the Power Five. The school has a long history of football success that goes back to Jim Brown, but now finds itself with no way to recreate it.

Babers has had one winning season in six with the Orange and his contract runs through 2024. His buyout has been reported to be around $10 million after this season.

Whether to keep Babers might be decided by a spreadsheet and calculator more than wins and losses. The bigger issue with Syracuse is existential: Can a school located 165 miles from the Canadian border in upstate New York compete successfully in a conference made up mostly of Southern schools with clear recruiting advantages?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Arizona State reloads through transfer portal for 2022

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The curtain closed around Herm Edwards’ hot seat in the minutes after Arizona State’s win over rival Arizona last November, when athletic director Ray Anderson said the charismatic coach would return in 2022. The heat could start up again this season if the Sun Devils don’t come together quickly with a roster that includes 43 new players. “Right now it seems to me from afar when I watch them, it’s a very tight-knit group of guys, in my opinion,” Edwards said. ”How will they play together, how will they collectively come together? You probably won’t know that until after the third week of competition. What kind of team do you have? After three weeks, you’ll figure out how they play together.” After a disjointed, pandemic-altered 2020 season, Arizona State had high expectations last year. The Sun Devils managed to win eight games, but had some ugly midseason losses. They played under the shadow of an NCAA investigation into improper recruiting practices.
TEMPE, AZ
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State to Stripe Stadium for Arizona State Game on Sept. 10

Oklahoma State is going a little outside of the box with this season’s striping of Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU Athletics announced the plan Wednesday to horizontally stripe Boone Pickens Stadium instead of the traditional vertical stripes when the Cowboys host Arizona State on Sept. 10, OSU’s second game of the season. People in the lower bowl are asked to wear orange, the middle will wear white, the upper will wear black and those in the box seats are also asked to wear orange.
STILLWATER, OK
Jeremy Beren

Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five years

Rick Schantz and Phoenix Rising have mutually agreed to the coach's departure after several successful seasons.Nick Tirella. (Chandler, Ariz.) — The five-season partnership between United Soccer League Championship club Phoenix Rising Football Club and head coach Rick Schantz officially came to an end on Wednesday morning.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
State
Oklahoma State
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town

A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies with a Valley high of 104 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone pollution. While today is expected to be an active day of storms in parts of the higher elevation areas of...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Dino Babers
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#College Football#Football History#American Football#Notre Dame#Lsu#Sec East Division#Gators#Cornhuskers#Huskers#Auburn
AZFamily

Rain floods north Phoenix intersection

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

The Uncommon Opens in Chandler

The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Phoenix New Times

Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater to Open This Fall in the East Valley

East Valley concertgoers and music fans will be getting more blues and jazz in the coming months, thanks to a new venue set to debut this fall. Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater, a local nonprofit organization “created for the education and preservation of America’s music,” will begin putting on concerts by local and touring artists in October. Shows will take place at Connect Church, a 350-person capacity venue and house of worship at 5255 East Brown Road in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Fazoli’s announces the location of its first Phoenix restaurant

The fast-casual restaurant Fazoli’s, making a long-awaited return to Arizona, will open its first new location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4, the company revealed on Twitter on Monday morning. Fazoli’s announced in March it was coming back to the Phoenix market after more than a decade. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy