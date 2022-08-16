2022 MTV VMAs: BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin Added to Performance Lineup

A new round of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was announced. On Aug. 15, MTV announced that BLACKPINK , Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin will be performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The artists join already-announced performers Kane Brown, Anitta, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj, Khalid and Marshmello, and Panic! at the Disco.

Blackpink | Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin will perform at the MTV VMAs

On Aug. 15, MTV announced BLACKPINK, Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin as performers for the upcoming VMAs.

BLACKPINK is expected to perform their upcoming single “Pink Venom,” which will drop on Aug. 19. The K-pop group’s VMAs performance will be their first ever U.S. award show performance.

At the award show, the band is nominated for Best Metaverse Performance and BLACKPINK member Lisa is nominated for Best K-pop for her song “Lalisa.”

Harlow will be performing at the VMAs for the second year in a row. This year he is nominated for seven awards: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography.

RELATED: BLACKPINK’s Jennie is Starring Alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

According to a press release, Lizzo is expected to perform “2 Be Loved” from her album Special . At the 2022 MTV VMAs, Lizzo is nominated for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop, and Video for Good.

Måneskin is making history as the first Italian act to ever be nominated in a main category at the MTV VMAs, and the band is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative. The group is expected to perform the song “SUPERMODEL.”

Nicki Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

At this year’s VMAs, Minaj is the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award . This award is the highest honor one can receive at the MTV VMAs.

Missy Elliot is the last artist to have been honored with the award after receiving it at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Minaj is expected to give an acceptance speech and perform a medley of her greatest hits as the newest recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

RELATED: Coachella 2022: Doja Cat’s Choreographer Confirmed Her Performance Was Inspired by Nicki Minaj

How to watch the 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28. Fans who want to attend the award show in person can go to the Prudential Center’s official website for ticketing updates.

Music fans can watch the 2022 MTV VMAs on MTV and MTV2. The award show will also be available to watch on ViacomCBS networks including VH1, Comedy Central, and the CW.

Those without cable subscriptions can stream the MTV VMAs on streaming platforms like Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV, or on MTV’s official website or through the MTV app.

The broadcast of the MTV VMAs will start at 8 p.m. ET, and the complete list of nominees can be viewed here .

RELATED: BTS: Lizzo Has J-Hope’s Phone Number and Says ‘He Does Not Leave You on Read’