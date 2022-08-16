Rudy Gobert to face Jazz on October 21

Chris Haynes: Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert will face the Utah Jazz for the first time on Oct. 21 in Minnesota and will return to Utah for the first time as an opponent on Dec. 9, league sources tell @YahooSports.

On today’s show, @Britt Robson is back — and we get into what we’re interested in/excited to see materialize this season…

Role players that help Finch make things fit, how Gobert/KAT are used, intriguing opponents, national media attention, the bench.

Rudy Gobert played in France’s Eurobasket prep game this weekend — a 78-77 win over Italy

Nico Mannion lost the last shot of Italy in overtime and France managed despite two missed free throws by Rudy Gobert to hold on for the 78-77 (69-69) prep win in Bologna. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2022

Gobert with 15 points and seven rebounds, and also Vincent Poirier with 14 points and 11 rebounds did the damage inside the paint. For the Italians, who also had a bad shooting day (66% FT, 32% FG), the newest Utah addition Simone Fontecchio scored 24 points and Danilo Gallinari added 13, including the three that sent the game to overtime. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2022

Appearing on The Scoop podcast with Darren Wolfson of SKOR North and 5 Eyewitness News, Glen Taylor said new Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly had his eye on multiple impact trade targets, but Gobert was his “number one option.” The input of head coach Chris Finch, who expressed confidence in his ability to use Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, was also a key factor in Minnesota’s decision to pull the trigger on the blockbuster deal. “What I did when Tim and Chris talked to me about this trade is to ask (Finch) is there a system that he knows how to utilize these players,” Taylor said. “And he was very confident that he did understand how to utilize their skill sets, being two big guys. We talked about a lot, so he convinced me that this is something that is going to take us to a winning situation, and gave us the go-ahead to make the trade.” -via Hoops Rumors / August 11, 2022