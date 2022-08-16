Read full article on original website
How to get CS:GO’s 10 Year Birthday coin
CS:GO’s 10th birthday update brought a couple of new things to the game, with the 10 Year Birthday coin being one of them. The update features a 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule, which has over 60 community-submitted designs. The capsule is now available in the game’s shop for players to purchase.
All MTG Arena Dominaria United Mastery Pass and renewal rewards
Rewards are coming in Magic: The Gathering Arena with the release of Dominaria United through the Mastery Pass and for logging into the client. The Dominaria United (DMU) set is scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 1, which is also the day MTG sets rotate out of Standard through the digital fall 2022 rotation. As with prior Standard rotations, Wizards of the Coast is offering MTG Arena players rewards for logging into the client after Sept. 9 (the tabletop date for Standard rotation). And as an added bonus, players will find extra renewal rewards slotted into the Dominaria United Mastery Pass.
Here are the best League of Legends champions (Patch 12.15)
In League of Legends, meta changes every two weeks as new updates are released. With every patch buffing certain champions and nerfing others, it’s only natural that the best champions to pick for each role change. Moreover, for the past couple of years, Riot Games has also usually updated the items in the game with every patch. And since the introduction of the Mythic items and how they influence other major items in the game, changing one of them can also mean huge shifts in the meta.
How the durability update affected the League of Legends meta
As a rule, League of Legends releases a new patch balancing both Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss every two weeks. Balancing typically addresses either overpowered or underpowered items, champions, summoner spells, and even drakes with regard to the current meta. On top of that, Riot Games releases major patches covering various changes for international tournaments such as the World Championship and Mid-Season Invitational, as well as at the beginning of each preseason.
How to close the League of Legends Challenges Are Here notification
The Challenges are here in League of Legends, but you probably know about them due to the persistent notification that keeps popping up after each match. Considering the notification button doesn’t have an exit button anywhere near it, players naturally end up clicking on it and checking out the new titles and tokens. While it may not seem that problematic if you just play one game a day, it can be the bane of hardcore players’ existence as the transition time between menus can add up.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘TW’
Wordle is a game that may seem easy at first because of its simplicity, but it is quite possible many players find it difficult to solve it from time to time. This is due to the fact the word chosen as the right answer is one of the main responsible for dictating the difficulty of the game. So naturally, some days will be harder than others, especially when there are unusual words or repeated letters as the correct answer.
LNG triumph over Bilibili Gaming to advance in 2022 LPL Summer Split playoffs
The road to the playoffs was not easy for both LNG Esports and Bilibili Gaming, with both teams only making it after winning their last regular season games in the 2022 LPL Summer Split. But in an intense clash between the two today, it was LNG that prevailed in the end. The League of Legends team registered a comeback in game four, clinching the series 3-1 and keeping their playoff journey alive.
Embracer Group has 220 game projects in-development, multiple announcements set for Gamescom
Amid a variety of announcements from Embracer Group today, the company has revealed it has 220 game projects in development across its studios, many of which will be revealed at this year’s Gamescom. According to a statement from the company, these hundreds of games that are in the works...
Here are all the skins in the VALORANT Champions 2022 bundle
With VALORANT Champions 2022 on the horizon, Riot Games is adding new features to the game to celebrate the event. The devs have decided to go down a similar route to last year and have once again launched a new Champions bundle, event pass, and broadcast drops. The biggest feature...
Starry-eyed sorries: Riot provides compensation missions after multiple issues plague League’s 2022 Star Guardian event
After a handful of issues bogged down League of Legends’ summer Star Guardian event, Riot Games has sent out a whole gamut of compensation missions so players are still able to earn the rewards available in the free pass. The event is also being extended, with each compensatory mission...
How to get drops from VALORANT Champions 2022
Riot Games has shared some details about the new in-game features coming to VALORANT with VALORANT Champions 2022. VALORANT Champions 2022 will include a new bundle, event pass, and broadcast drops. The bundle allows players to get their hands on unique Champions 2022 Phantom and Butterfly skins. The ranged weapon...
Kayn joins Legends of Runeterra, new card type coming in Awakening expansion
Legends of Runeterra’s Awakening will introduce Kayn to the game as one of five new champions coming in the expansion. The expansion reveal stream also highlighted a new card type: equipment. This mechanic is heavily represented in Kayn’s design. Equipment will be available in every region and work...
Headtr1ck to replace s1mple on NAVI during BLAST Premier Fall Groups group stage
Natus Vincere will have to play the group stage of BLAST Premier Fall Groups without its best CS:GO player, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, who will sit out due to personal reasons. The Ukrainian organization has resorted once again to its academy player Danyyl “headtr1ck” Valitov to fill in for the main team.
Apex Legends streamer goes from Rookie to Predator rank in one stream
An Apex Legends streamer from Australia climbed from Rookie to Apex Predator solo during the course of one 37-hour stream. Esports personality Jake Lucky shared a clip on Twitter of streamer Wxltzy winning a final game and making it to Apex Predator as a result. Wxltzy performed the feat in just one stream, according to Lucky. The climb lasted 37 hours and 13 minutes, with the streamer refusing to sleep and only taking five hours of breaks while in queue. In a statement to Lucky, Wxltzy shared that he played on servers based out of Tokyo rather than on his home Sydney servers because the queue times were taking too long. As a result, he dealt with ping as high as 170 while ranking.
How to claim Prime Gaming Apex Legends skins
Every month, Apex Legends and Prime Gaming introduce free rewards for players who connect their Prime Gaming account with their EA account. These rewards include skins for characters and weapons, as well as banner frames that can be used in-game. Often, these skins become some of the rarest in the game since no Prime Gaming skin has ever returned to the Apex Store. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
Washington Justice release Happy, vigilante in final wave of roster moves
The Washington Justice has been offloading quite a bit of its players this season, and Lee “Happy” Jung-woo and Kim “vigilante” Jun are the last two players to make moves just before the Aug. 18 Overwatch League trade deadline. Recently, the Justice also sent Kim “Mag”...
Riot establishes ticket sale dates for Worlds 2022
Prepare your wallets and your hype League of Legends fans because the 2022 World Championship is right around the corner and tickets are about to go on sale. Riot Games has revealed the sale dates for each stage, so fans can get ready to snatch up some tickets before the tournament begins at the end of September.
Is Tuscan coming to CS:GO’s active map pool?
For a long time, CS:GO players have been waiting for the addition of one of the most popular Counter-Strike maps, Tuscan, to the game. And with the Aug. 16 update, which was added to celebrate the 10th birthday of CS:GO, they finally have the opportunity to play it. In the...
Z League hosts $75,000 CoD Warzone event open to all skill levels
Written in partnership with Z League. For those looking to test their mettle in Call of Duty: Warzone, look no further than Z League. Z League is a skill-based matchmaking-focused gaming tournament organizer that hosts events in multiple games, including Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, League of Legends, and of course CoD: Warzone.
All VALORANT agent pick rates in ranked
As VALORANT’s player base grows and the game continues to develop, many players might wonder which agents are the most popular in the ranked ladder. While we know Jett has dominated the VCT since the beginning and playing without a Viper on Breeze is a sin in pro play, many might wonder what agents other players sitting at home are locking in.
