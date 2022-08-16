Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND — An E. coli outbreak affecting four states has been tentatively linked to romaine lettuce used on Wendy's sandwiches, the CDC said Friday. The CDC reports 37 people have been infected in the outbreak across Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. Ten people have been hospitalized, many with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.
INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, is facing criticism for a social media post that included a Nazi quote. The quote was attributed to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, a trusted friend of Adolf Hitler who was tasked with presenting Hitler to the public in a more favorable light. He regulated German media, and spread violent, anti-Semitic content throughout Germany.
GREENWOOD, Ind. — School is back in session for Indiana students and many parents are anxiously awaiting hearing all about their child’s day at school. But for some parents, when they ask “how was your day?” they are met with a simple “fine.”. WTHR Education...
Kentucky's oldest community theater is finally back! Center Stage has been on a hiatus since February 2020 because of the pandemic.
