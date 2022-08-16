CLEVELAND — An E. coli outbreak affecting four states has been tentatively linked to romaine lettuce used on Wendy's sandwiches, the CDC said Friday. The CDC reports 37 people have been infected in the outbreak across Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. Ten people have been hospitalized, many with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO