dotesports.com
Starry-eyed sorries: Riot provides compensation missions after multiple issues plague League’s 2022 Star Guardian event
After a handful of issues bogged down League of Legends’ summer Star Guardian event, Riot Games has sent out a whole gamut of compensation missions so players are still able to earn the rewards available in the free pass. The event is also being extended, with each compensatory mission...
dotesports.com
Same format, different year: League fans raise complaints about Worlds 2022 format after Riot reveals double elimination for VALORANT Champions 2022
It’s only been a day since Riot Games revealed the tournament format for this year’s VALORANT Champions, but in a post on the League of Legends subreddit, fans have already raised concerns around what has been a widely unsatisfactory format for the League World Championship. Even since last...
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA・
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘TW’
Wordle is a game that may seem easy at first because of its simplicity, but it is quite possible many players find it difficult to solve it from time to time. This is due to the fact the word chosen as the right answer is one of the main responsible for dictating the difficulty of the game. So naturally, some days will be harder than others, especially when there are unusual words or repeated letters as the correct answer.
dotesports.com
Who’s the best Zeri in the world? The best Zeri players in professional League of Legends
Zeri is arguably the most influential League of Legends champion in the world this summer. From dominating game balance conversations to ones regarding her influence on the professional stage, Zeri’s strength as a champion has been a hot-button topic throughout the greater League community since her release earlier this year.
dotesports.com
How to get CS:GO’s 10 Year Birthday coin
CS:GO’s 10th birthday update brought a couple of new things to the game, with the 10 Year Birthday coin being one of them. The update features a 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule, which has over 60 community-submitted designs. The capsule is now available in the game’s shop for players to purchase.
dotesports.com
Here are the best League of Legends champions (Patch 12.15)
In League of Legends, meta changes every two weeks as new updates are released. With every patch buffing certain champions and nerfing others, it’s only natural that the best champions to pick for each role change. Moreover, for the past couple of years, Riot Games has also usually updated the items in the game with every patch. And since the introduction of the Mythic items and how they influence other major items in the game, changing one of them can also mean huge shifts in the meta.
dotesports.com
New MultiVersus patch limits spectate mode, change immediately impacts tournaments like Hungrybox’s Coinbox
Team Liquid co-owner and platform fighter competitor Hungrybox has commented on the most recent MultiVersus patch, which has inadvertently disabled spectator mode and stalled tournament play. Though known most for his time spent in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene, Hungrybox has regularly streamed and hosted tournaments for Warner Bros....
dotesports.com
Radha’s Firebrand gives MTG Aggro decks powerful 2-drop in Dominaria United
The Domain mechanic is returning to Magic: The Gathering with the release of Dominaria United, featured on Radha’s Firebrand, an Aggro card that uses the mechanic to increase power and toughness when it matters. Radha is the grandaughter of Astor the Keldon warlord and a potential planeswalker who never...
dotesports.com
Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy the main targets for nerfs in League Patch 12.16
Prior to the official release of patch 12.16, League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison has given players a preview of the changes coming in the update, which include nerfs to four of the strongest champions in pro play. Leung-Harrison previously stated this patch would be the first of 2022...
dotesports.com
League community angered by Riot’s response to bug during KT Rolster game
A bug in League of Legends caused a controversial pause to occur in an LCK playoff game. The most recent bug has impacted the League item shop, endangering the competitive integrity of the MOBA. About 30 minutes into game two of a match between DWG KIA and KT Rolster, KT paused the game for 45 minutes when Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram attempted to purchase and then refund an item.
dotesports.com
How to close the League of Legends Challenges Are Here notification
The Challenges are here in League of Legends, but you probably know about them due to the persistent notification that keeps popping up after each match. Considering the notification button doesn’t have an exit button anywhere near it, players naturally end up clicking on it and checking out the new titles and tokens. While it may not seem that problematic if you just play one game a day, it can be the bane of hardcore players’ existence as the transition time between menus can add up.
dotesports.com
How MTG Jumpstart Dominaria United works
Designed for beginning and casual Magic: The Gathering players, Jumpstart booster packs return with the release of Dominaria United. Wizards of the Coast will include Jumpstart boosters with all upcoming premier MTG sets, providing new and casual players a way to experience each new set. Each booster pack will contain a total of 20 cards and players only need two boosters to play a game. Players who crack Jumpstart DMU boosters will also get a specific number of upgraded rarity and booster treatment cards.
dotesports.com
How to claim Prime Gaming Apex Legends skins
Every month, Apex Legends and Prime Gaming introduce free rewards for players who connect their Prime Gaming account with their EA account. These rewards include skins for characters and weapons, as well as banner frames that can be used in-game. Often, these skins become some of the rarest in the game since no Prime Gaming skin has ever returned to the Apex Store. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
dotesports.com
When will Valve release the next Dota 2 battle pass in 2022?
With Dota 2’s Arlington Major out of the way, fans’ eyes have turned toward The International 2022 (TI). The most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar will be held in Singapore this year and players are waiting for Valve to release the TI11 Battle Pass to start the hype train.
dotesports.com
How to get drops from VALORANT Champions 2022
Riot Games has shared some details about the new in-game features coming to VALORANT with VALORANT Champions 2022. VALORANT Champions 2022 will include a new bundle, event pass, and broadcast drops. The bundle allows players to get their hands on unique Champions 2022 Phantom and Butterfly skins. The ranged weapon...
dotesports.com
Will Diablo IV be pay to win?
Diablo IV, the fourth main installment of the Diablo series, has been in the works since 2019, according to what Blizzard Entertainment presented at BlizzCon 2019 in November. The new action role-playing game is set for release in 2023 for PC and consoles. Since Diablo IV’s official announcement, Blizzard has...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends streamer goes from Rookie to Predator rank in one stream
An Apex Legends streamer from Australia climbed from Rookie to Apex Predator solo during the course of one 37-hour stream. Esports personality Jake Lucky shared a clip on Twitter of streamer Wxltzy winning a final game and making it to Apex Predator as a result. Wxltzy performed the feat in just one stream, according to Lucky. The climb lasted 37 hours and 13 minutes, with the streamer refusing to sleep and only taking five hours of breaks while in queue. In a statement to Lucky, Wxltzy shared that he played on servers based out of Tokyo rather than on his home Sydney servers because the queue times were taking too long. As a result, he dealt with ping as high as 170 while ranking.
dotesports.com
Is Tuscan coming to CS:GO’s active map pool?
For a long time, CS:GO players have been waiting for the addition of one of the most popular Counter-Strike maps, Tuscan, to the game. And with the Aug. 16 update, which was added to celebrate the 10th birthday of CS:GO, they finally have the opportunity to play it. In the...
dotesports.com
G2 CS:GO coach says claims that NiKo is to blame for changes are ‘groundless’
G2 Esports’ campaign in CS:GO over the past year or so has been very up and down, and after trending down over the past few months, the team has opted to make a significant roster move. Justin “jks” Savage and new in-game leader Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen have moved into the starting roster in place of the departing Audric “JACKZ” Jug and Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen.
