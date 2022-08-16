ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Fire evacuation shelter in Willow Creek closes as containment improves

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Red Cross shelter for Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire evacuees in Willow Creek closed Wednesday after multiple evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings or advisories as firefighters continue to contain the massive fires. When the shelter closed Wednesday, there were reportedly no evacuees...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Six Rivers Complex Fire jumps to over 60% containment

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Today, fire officials reported a jump in containment on the Six Rivers Complex Fire that has been burning since Aug. 5. The blaze is now 25,399 acres and is 67% contained as of Aug. 19. Close to 2,000 personnel are assigned to the incident. According to the U.S. Forest Service, fire crews are continuing to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure and important wildlife habitats.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Tensions rise at Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting

ARCATA, Calif. — At Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting, the conversation about Arcata's Gateway Plan got heated between councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman when discussing whether or not Stillman should be allowed to participate in the discussion as someone who owns property near the district. The back-and-forth...
ARCATA, CA
Help comes in the form of therapy dogs to fire crews

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — While out on the firefighting frontlines of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, a therapy dog, named Kerith, made her rounds to help out. "They loved her out there today and it's something that's needed," said Executive Director and Founder of First Responder Therapy Dogs Heidi Carman.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Charity golf tournament to support local nonprofits in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — The Community Access Project for Eureka Fund and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a golf tournament to raise funds for two local nonprofit organizations. The tournament will be held on Sept. 17 at the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. The golf charity event will...
EUREKA, CA
PG&E to use helicopters and special sensors to evaluate powerlines

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — PG&E is going to be conducting aerial inspections of their power lines in Shasta, Trinity and Tehama Counties over the next two weeks. They will be employing helicopters utilizing special sensors, flying low along electric distribution lines in order to help identify and prevent wildfire risks. Helicopters are equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LDAR) sensors and Autonomous Image Capturing (AIC) to evaluate PG&E powerlines and equipment.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Trinity County downgrades more Six Rivers evacuation orders

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As of 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings. The office released the following information:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, the following areas in Salyer have been REDUCED to an Evacuation Warning- Campbell Ridge...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Redway man arrested for transporting meth

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Drug Task Force arrested a man earlier this week for allegedly transporting and selling methamphetamine in Arcata. With the help of the Arcata Police Department, HCDTF agents pulled over a vehicle as it arrived at a motel on the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. Agents had reason to believe the people inside the car were carrying a large amount of meth.
ARCATA, CA

