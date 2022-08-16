Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Fire evacuation shelter in Willow Creek closes as containment improves
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Red Cross shelter for Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire evacuees in Willow Creek closed Wednesday after multiple evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings or advisories as firefighters continue to contain the massive fires. When the shelter closed Wednesday, there were reportedly no evacuees...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex Fire jumps to over 60% containment
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Today, fire officials reported a jump in containment on the Six Rivers Complex Fire that has been burning since Aug. 5. The blaze is now 25,399 acres and is 67% contained as of Aug. 19. Close to 2,000 personnel are assigned to the incident. According to the U.S. Forest Service, fire crews are continuing to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure and important wildlife habitats.
krcrtv.com
Tensions rise at Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting
ARCATA, Calif. — At Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting, the conversation about Arcata's Gateway Plan got heated between councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman when discussing whether or not Stillman should be allowed to participate in the discussion as someone who owns property near the district. The back-and-forth...
krcrtv.com
Help comes in the form of therapy dogs to fire crews
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — While out on the firefighting frontlines of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, a therapy dog, named Kerith, made her rounds to help out. "They loved her out there today and it's something that's needed," said Executive Director and Founder of First Responder Therapy Dogs Heidi Carman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Charity golf tournament to support local nonprofits in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — The Community Access Project for Eureka Fund and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a golf tournament to raise funds for two local nonprofit organizations. The tournament will be held on Sept. 17 at the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. The golf charity event will...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex now nearly a quarter contained as more evacuation orders are downgraded
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — For the last two days, fire officials have announced an increase in the containment of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire and more evacuation orders have been downgraded. According to the Six Rivers National Forest, the fires making up the complex have now burned 23,159...
krcrtv.com
PG&E to use helicopters and special sensors to evaluate powerlines
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — PG&E is going to be conducting aerial inspections of their power lines in Shasta, Trinity and Tehama Counties over the next two weeks. They will be employing helicopters utilizing special sensors, flying low along electric distribution lines in order to help identify and prevent wildfire risks. Helicopters are equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LDAR) sensors and Autonomous Image Capturing (AIC) to evaluate PG&E powerlines and equipment.
krcrtv.com
Trinity County downgrades more Six Rivers evacuation orders
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As of 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings. The office released the following information:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, the following areas in Salyer have been REDUCED to an Evacuation Warning- Campbell Ridge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Containment jumps to 33% for Six Rivers Complex that has now burned 26k acres
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Fire officials battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire announced a major jump in containment on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) said that the fire has burned 26,000 acres and is now 33% contained — a 10% jump in containment since Wednesday night.
krcrtv.com
Dangerous levels of cyanobacteria detected in Big Lagoon; dog death potentially related
EUREKA, Calif. — Cyanobacteria, commonly referred to as blue-green algae, is a photosynthetic bacteria that can sometimes produce harmful toxins. "When conditions are right — warm water temperatures, sunlight nutrient levels in the water — it can result in what we call a harmful algal bloom," Environmental Health Specialist Benjamin Dolf said.
krcrtv.com
Redway man arrested for transporting meth
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Drug Task Force arrested a man earlier this week for allegedly transporting and selling methamphetamine in Arcata. With the help of the Arcata Police Department, HCDTF agents pulled over a vehicle as it arrived at a motel on the 4900 block of Valley West Dr. in Arcata. Agents had reason to believe the people inside the car were carrying a large amount of meth.
krcrtv.com
Fortuna Veteran's Memorial Hall burglarized; personal war artifacts among items stolen
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Veteran's Memorial Hall was burglarized at some point between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Fortuna Police Department. In addition to a stolen cash register and iPad, the unknown burglars stole one veteran's personal challenge coins from different missions he...
Comments / 0