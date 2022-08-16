LCSD1 official: No plans to arm teachers

The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees consists of (back row, from left) Brittany Ashby, Christy Klaassen, Alicia Smith, and (front row, from left) Tim Bolin, Marguerite Herman, Rose Ann Million Rinne and Rich Wiederspahn.

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s safety and security administrator affirmed Monday night there are no plans to arm teachers heading into the new school year.

The confirmation was given by Todd DePorter at a work session to inform LCSD1 trustees on current safety strategies and other plans on the horizon. Trustee Rich Wiederspahn asked the administrator whether he saw a need for it in the state’s largest school district after receiving many inquiries from stakeholders.