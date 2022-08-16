YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Chaney Cowboys football team has been gaining a lot of attention and hype this off season as first year head coach, Seth Antram, looks to put his mark on a program that has such a rich history already, in hopes of building upon last season’s success. Chaney will rely heavily on a star filled roster this season as the Cowboys will look to take the SVC by storm and compete for a conference title as well as make some noise come playoff time. Chaney will begin their season this Thursday, August 18th, as they will travel down 224 to Poland to take on the Bulldogs in a very exciting season opener.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO