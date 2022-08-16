Mexico on Friday arrested a former attorney general who led a controversial investigation into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 -- one of the country's worst human rights tragedies. Murillo Karam, a former heavyweight of the once-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was arrested for the crimes of forced disappearance, torture and perverting justice, the attorney general's office said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO