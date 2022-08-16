“Super motivated this season” – Penguins Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin continue legacy on NHL Network’s Top Centers List

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Said To Be “Plan A” For the Edmonton Oilers
According to Oilers Now host and color commentator for the Oilers Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done making moves. They’ve had a busy offseason with the additions of Jack Campbell and Mattias Janmark, plus extensions for Evander Kane and Brett Kulak, but there’s more to do. Noting that they weren’t done regardless of what the Calgary Flames did with their roster, that the Flames have put together an arguably better team by adding Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, — despite losing Johnny Gaudreau, Mathew Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan — the Oilers now see they’ve got some competition in the Pacific Division this coming season. The Battle of Alberta is back on and one has to wonder what else can the Oilers do to improve their team and take a run at the Stanley Cup?
markerzone.com
FORMER PENGUINS' GM JIM RUTHERFORD EXPLAINS WHY HE LEFT PITTSBURGH
Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager, Jim Rutherford, finally disclosed his decision to leave the organization back in January of 2021. At the time, Rutherford cited personal reasons behind his decision. Others speculated it may have been due to health concerns around COVID-19 or even a more sinister motive - his desire to trade one of either Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang. Some reports suggested a falling out between Penguins president/ CEO at the time, David Morehouse, and Rutherford.
Todd Reirden promoted to Penguins associate coach, extension
After a very productive 2021-22 season behind the bench, Todd Reirden was given a promotion by the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was announced that the Penguins promoted Reirden
NHL
NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose Sharks @SanJoseSharks / sjsharks.com. 4:59 PM. SAN...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
How Will The Flyers Look On Opening Night Of The 2022-23 Season?
We’re four weeks away from Philadelphia Flyers hockey action. According to reports, the club’s rookie camp will begin on Thursday, September 15. Then, the prospects will suit up for a pair of weekend games against the New York Rangers’ prospects. The games will take place at PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop will be at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16 and 5:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 17th.
Yardbarker
Dach Will Benefit From Change of Scenery With Canadiens
Considering his untapped potential and the role he is slated to play with the Montreal Canadiens beginning this season, Kirby Dach stands as general manager Kent Hughes’ most significant offseason acquisition to date. The 21-year-old restricted free agent still needs a contract and after announcing that Carey Price will...
Yardbarker
Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel Should Spend Entire Careers with Penguins
New contracts for franchise icons like Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang all but guaranteed they will play with the Pittsburgh Penguins for their whole careers. Aside from the obvious Sidney Crosby, two more Penguins forwards have the opportunity to spend their whole career in Pittsburgh. President of hockey operations Brian...
NHL
Predators to host 2023 NHL Draft, Awards in Nashville
The Nashville Predators will host the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28-29. Nashville also will host the 2023 NHL Awards on June 26, the first time the two events will be in the same city since Vancouver hosted each in 2006. Nashville, which last hosted...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Penguins Prospect Rankings: Defensemen
The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect system isn't exactly flooded with top tier prospects. According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, the Penguins currently have the 29th ranked prospect system in the NHL. This article is the final of a series of articles breaking down the Penguin's prospects by position. Few areas...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ valuable assets reside on the defensive left
In an offseason that’s been overwhelmingly negative regarding the current state and future direction of the Philadelphia Flyers, it’s justifiable as to why excitement is low heading into the ’22-’23 season. Within all of the bleakness, there does seem to be a bright spot regarding a certain position. That position is left defense.
Yardbarker
Montreal Canadiens Must-Watch Games in 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens open their regular season just under two months from now in October. How they progress with Martin St. Louis in his first full season as their head coach along with the vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes will be key storylines fans will be paying attention to during the year. St. Louis, Gorton, and Hughes assumed their respective positions over the course of a turbulent 2021-22, a season after they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Plans to Bring Stanley Cup to Toronto
"I've done a lot of growing up in that city as well and there have been lots of supporters of mine there," Kadri said when speaking to reporters on Friday while vacationing in France. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames on Thursday and won his first...
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional members of the Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Leblanc spent the previous eight seasons as an amateur scout with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In Columbus, Leblanc was part of a scouting staff that selected 21 players who have gone on to reach the NHL since the 2015 draft, including current Sharks defenseman Markus Nutivaara (seventh round, 189th overall in 2015). Prior to his stint with the Blue Jackets, LeBlanc began his scouting career with the QMJHL Saint John Sea Dogs', drawing responsibility as a New Brunswick regional scout for two seasons.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Top Trade Assets for 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens are safely into a rebuild cycle. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been very busy in the nine months he’s been at the helm of the iconic hockey franchise. With a prospect pool of approximately 42 players drafted within the last four draft cycles, the prospect pool is deep and has potential. Added to that, the Habs hold 11 picks in the 2023 Draft, making it possible for management to start to focus on trading for the best quality returns as opposed to holding on to future picks as most rebuilding teams do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing. Chicago...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ News and Rumors: Savard, Monahan, Price & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is definitely not on vacation anymore as he slides into the weekend having made a big trade to help the Calgary Flames with their cap situation. There is also sad news on the future of Carey Price and some bad blood between Hockey Hall of Famer (HHOF) Serge Savard and former GM Marc Bergevin.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Comments / 0