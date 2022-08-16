Read full article on original website
CANFIELD CARDINALS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 1) WITH MIKE PAVLANSKY
CANFIELD, OH – The Canfield Cardinals once again are coming into a season off of a very impressive playoff run the year before. Last season the Cards fell in the regional semifinals to the Chardon. Hilltoppers. This year however, the Cardinals are looking to continue that success and build upon those runs and try to get over the hump. Returning this year is a very experienced senior class led by quarterback Broc Lowry, an Indiana Hoosiers commit, which Coach Pavlansky will look to lean on all season long.
CAMPBELL VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TYLER ALLEN
CAMPBELL OH- There is excitement brewing in Campbell around their volleyball program. The players that make up the team are developing a winning culture. After earning a tournament win a year ago, confidence has gone way up. They are returning plenty of talent from last year’s team, and with a small number of seniors Campbell promises to not just be a contender this season, but in the future as well.
URSULINE IMPRESSES IN SEASON OPENER
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- Coming off a heartbreaking last-minute loss in the 2021 Division IV State Championship game against Clinton Massie, the Ursuline Irish could not wait to begin the 2022 campaign and get last year behind them. With some holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball with the graduation of three of the most prolific athletes to ever dawn the Green and Gold in Brady Shannon (UCF Baseball), DeMarcus McElroy (Marshall), and Dean Boyd (Harvard), some new names were going to have to step up for Ursuline to get back to their winning ways against a very athletic Brookfield team.
TIGERS RUN WILD IN WEEK ONE
GENEVA OH- Ashtabula St. John hosted the Newton Falls Tigers on Thursday night at Spire Institute to kick off the Ohio High School football season on YSN. St. John played two divisions up on Thursday night, hosting division 5 opponent Newton Falls. The Tigers came out with a bang, scoring...
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 1) WITH SETH ANTRAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Chaney Cowboys football team has been gaining a lot of attention and hype this off season as first year head coach, Seth Antram, looks to put his mark on a program that has such a rich history already, in hopes of building upon last season’s success. Chaney will rely heavily on a star filled roster this season as the Cowboys will look to take the SVC by storm and compete for a conference title as well as make some noise come playoff time. Chaney will begin their season this Thursday, August 18th, as they will travel down 224 to Poland to take on the Bulldogs in a very exciting season opener.
SOUTH RANGE PROVES TO BE TOO MUCH FOR TIGERS
CANFIELD, OH- It didn’t take long to realize how special this season could be for both South Range and Springfield in 2022. With both sidelines looking to see what they have to work with this year, South Range would stand tall after all was said and done to the tune of 37-7.
SALEM ESCAPES THE REBELS WITH LATE SCORES
SALEM OH- The Salem offense was held in check for nearly 3.5 quarters, before a field goal and a 4th quarter touchdown pass put the game out of reach; with the Quakers pulling out a tough 17-7 victory over Crestview. Jackson Johnson connected with Caden Swiger for a 29-yard touchdown...
RED DRAGONS TAME TIGERS
HOWLAND, OH – A Week 1 rivalry always brings out the best in teams, and the Niles Red Dragons proved that on the road against bitter archrival Howland. They used a well-balanced spread attack en route to a 21-7 victory in some Thursday night action. After both teams started...
BLUE JAYS LAY SEIGE TO LEETONIA
LEETONIA OH- Jackson Milton emphatically sent a message on Thursday in their week one game against Leetonia. Their threat through the air was undeniable as Alex Shiavi had a program record 7 touchdown passes. The Blue Jays rolled 54-0. Not only was Shiavi finding the endzone, but his touchdowns were...
SALEM FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH RON JOHNSON
SALEM OH- Salem head football coach Ron Johnson enters his 11th year at the helm of the Quakers with a familiar face at quarterback, but some “new” faces in new spots. He sat down and talked about how the off-season program and start of this season has gone and how he and his staff look to reload for the 2022 campaign.
BOARDMAN HANDLES FALCONS ON THE TEES
BOARDMAN OH- The Boardman Lady Spartans beat Austintown Fitch on Wednesday 178 to 21at Mill Creek. Sophia Rivera shot a great low score of 41 for Boardman with Zoey Fick-Mills close behind with a 43. Junior Haily Rusnak shot a 45, Kate Pendleton a 49, and Emily Choleva shot a 52. Boardman plays next Monday in the JFK Invitational at Trumbull Country Club.
ALL ABOARD THE J TRAIN
SALEM OH- Jackson Johnson is back for his senior season at quarterback for the Quakers. The versatile four-year starter comes off a record-breaking junior season in which he led the Quakers to an 8-4 record and a playoff birth. Jackson joined me this week to talk about developing rapport with his new weapons and how reps and experience help him to make the right reads to put his teammates in the best position possible.
COWBOYS RUN ROUGHSHOD IN POLAND
POLAND OH- The Chaney Cowboys traveled to Poland to face the Bulldogs in week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Chaney would come away the dominate victor. Scoring 4 touchdown through the ground game highlighted by Jawann Harmon’s 2 touchdown night. Cowboys win 34-2. The Cowboys started...
OLENICK PAVES THE WAY FOR RED DEVILS WIN
CAMPBELL OH- Dom Olenick was the definition of dominant on Tuesday night as he led the way for Campbell in a season opening 6-2 victory. Olenick scored all 6 of the Red Devils goals. Campbell will return to action Thursday as they host Liberty. East Palestine returns to action on...
RIVALS SETTLE FOR A TIE TO OPEN THE SEASON
CANFIELD OH- Springfield visited South Range Tuesday night to open their season. The Tigers got a second half goal from Brionna Holt who put in a cross from freshman Maddie Page who recorded the assist. The Raiders tied the game late on a goal from Devin Sauerwein. Caitlin Cappelli had 5 saves for Springfield and Hannah Ball recorded 10 for the Raiders.
YSN FOOTBALL PICK ‘EM 8/18/22
EAST PALESTINE, OH- The weekly YSN Pick ‘Em Challenge returns this football season with many new faces across the board. What started on Power Hour is now a right of passage at Your Sports Network, and for many a sense of pride, and for others a way to get teams some much-needed love.
