Benton County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

KPD investigating weapons assault on 10th Ave

KENNEWICK, Wash.- At approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue in Kennewick. Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. A nearby apartment was inadvertently struck by gunfire. According to an early morning...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BOT statement regarding attempted armed robbery incident at Wildhorse

PENDLETON, Ore.- The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) Board of Trustees has issued a statement on the attempted robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino on Wednesday afternoon. "Our staff, the tribal police, our casino security, and our gaming commission did a great job making sure...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Three teens arrested for a shooting off Pimlico Dr. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from Pasco are charged with murder after a shooting off Pimlico Dr. on August 7, that left one person dead and two others in the hospital. An arrest warrant was issued in August 12. The three appeared in court for a second time on August 16, where they were asked to surrender their weapons.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

UPDATE: Vigil faces federal charges

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Umatilla County, Oregon, man is facing federal charges for robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and brandishing a firearm. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged by criminal complaint with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Public Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail

Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello

DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
OTHELLO, WA

