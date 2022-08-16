Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
Man who punched Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant slapped with hefty fine
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
KITV.com
Waikiki spot ranks #3 in Yelp list of most photo-worthy restaurants in North America
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You've seen their lines curve around the block -- inviting both tourists and locals alike for delicious udon dishes. Marugame Udon is known for their fresh Japanese cuisine in Hawaii, California, and Texas. But Yelp has ranked the Waikiki location in the top #5 in North America for presentation too.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: How offshore buyers affect home prices
From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Despite city crack downs vacation rentals, data shows Honolulu in the top 5 U.S. market for Airbnb. Business Report: Visitor arrivals in July. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
Danny De Gracia: Oahu Traffic is Making Us Miserable. We Deserve Better
The last few days on Oahu have been a traffic apocalypse. Things were especially heinous for West Oahu drivers on Wednesday as accidents on H-1 ground traffic to a halt both in the morning commute, and the late afternoon drive home. Not only do incidents like these make motorists late...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation said Thursday that it awarded a $500 million utility relocation contract for the Dillingham Boulevard corridor to Nan Inc., paving the way for construction in the Kalihi area to resume. “Awarding the contract for the utility relocations for Dillingham Boulevard is...
KITV.com
Marshall Islands face first COVID outbreak, here's how Hawaii can help
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After remaining nearly COVID-free during the pandemic, the Marshall Islands, a Pacific island nation with a population of about 60,000, is now facing its first major outbreak. Before the current surge, the country reported just 60 cases over the past two and a half years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
Get ready to see these 3-wheeled ‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ on Oahu
The company says their vehicles are built for daily driving at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered options.
yourmileagemayvary.net
3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues
Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
KITV.com
Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant. Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHON2 News wins multiple Hawaii journalism awards
KHON2 News earned seven awards from the Hawaii Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for their work in 2021, placing first in three categories and sweeping the Feature Reporting category for television news.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Limited options for consumer relief as electric bills soar
Electric bills on Oahu are going to jump because oil has to be used until more clean power sources are online. Relief options are out there, but some are ill-timed to help with bigger bills coming up in just weeks.
KITV.com
City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Molokai man to serve two years of supervised release, minus time served, for assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant. Authorities said Steven Sloan Jr. attacked the flight attendant last September on a flight from Honolulu to Hilo. The airline said the...
beckersasc.com
Hawaii endoscopy clinic gets OK to build $2.5M ASC
Ohana Endoscopy Clinic was cleared to build a $2.5 million outpatient surgery center in Kapolei, Hawaii, a state health planning and development agency document shows. Mel Ona, MD, will serve as the center's CEO, according to the certificate of need approval notice dated Aug. 15.
Coffee competition kicks off in Hawaii this weekend
The U.S. Coffee Championship returns this year to recapture the pre-pandemic momentum it once had, and to kick things off, Hawaii is at the top of the list to host the first rounds.
Comments / 0