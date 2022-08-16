ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
Business Report: How offshore buyers affect home prices

From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Despite city crack downs vacation rentals, data shows Honolulu in the top 5 U.S. market for Airbnb. Business Report: Visitor arrivals in July. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at...
3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues

Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant. Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge,...
City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Molokai man to serve two years of supervised release, minus time served, for assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant. Authorities said Steven Sloan Jr. attacked the flight attendant last September on a flight from Honolulu to Hilo. The airline said the...
Hawaii endoscopy clinic gets OK to build $2.5M ASC

Ohana Endoscopy Clinic was cleared to build a $2.5 million outpatient surgery center in Kapolei, Hawaii, a state health planning and development agency document shows. Mel Ona, MD, will serve as the center's CEO, according to the certificate of need approval notice dated Aug. 15.
