mynews13.com
Universal reveals full HHN lineup, Gaylord Palms announces return of ICE! and SeaWorld offers food deal
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. You know what we have plenty of at the theme parks right now? Food festivals. Yep, there are quite a few festivals underway at the theme parks, and this week, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker dive into three of them. We have an interview with one of the Disney chefs about what went into crafting the menu for this year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. We hear from the chef responsible for the new menu at SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival. And we share details about Busch Gardens' Bier Fest. But first, a few updates on Disney Genie+ and Universal's holiday plans. Listen to this week's episode here!
allears.net
What You Need to Know About the NEW Terminal at Orlando International Airport
Did you know that a brand new terminal is coming soon to Orlando International Airport?. Yep! The terminal will be opening up in September and feature a bunch of new stores, restaurants, technology, and more. Since the opening is coming up so soon, we figured we’d give you a little refresher on everything you can expect inside the new Terminal C!
click orlando
Disney announces return date for popular experiences at EPCOT
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced that fan-favorite tours from its Enchanting Extras Collection are returning to EPCOT on Oct. 2. These experiences include the Behind the Seeds tour, the EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest and Dolphins in Depth tour. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife...
click orlando
Uniquely named breakfast, brunch spot coming to UCF area. Here are the details
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new breakfast and brunch spot with the eye-catching name Bacon Bitch is set to open up near the campus of the University of Central Florida. Bacon Bitch is set to hold its grand opening at 12103 Collegiate Way on Aug. 26, according to a news release.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for August 20-26
You know that thing where eating or drinking something spicy can cool you off? The science is that the “heat” makes you sweat a little more and that evaporation really does cool you. The West Orange Crush cocktail from Pilars in Winter Garden works its magic with chile liqueur, tequila, agave, and limes and oranges. You can find the recipe in the latest Edible Orlando print edition.
orlandoweekly.com
Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott
So, the Orlando Museum of Art pulled out of their planned downtown campus. That doesn't mean developers are going to let all that space go to waste. The team behind a planned 33-story condo tower in downtown Orlando have updated their renderings to show that JW Marriott's hotel and convention center will take pride of place in the new development.
click orlando
Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed
If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
click orlando
Here comes the fun, fun, fun: Central Florida arts group to host Beatles, Beach Boys tribute concert
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – God only knows what the Beatles and Beach Boys fans of Seminole County would do without Central Florida Community Arts. The organization is hosting Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun: A Tribute to the Beatles and Beach Boys at Northland Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, sure to attract fans from here, there and everywhere.
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
allears.net
How to Get a FREE Wand at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando
If you’ve ever visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, you know there’s an important accessory that can make all the difference to your trip. No witch or wizard is complete without their very own wand! At the Wizarding World, you can purchase both a non-interactive and interactive wand, the latter of which will make magic happen at certain sections of the park.And if you’re looking to pick up a wand, you’ll want to know about this way to get one for free!
‘Next generation’ Dunkin’ location opening in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new “next generation” Dunkin’ location is opening in Orlando on Friday. The restaurant, which is located at 4115 E. Colonial Drive, features a front-facing bakery case and a specialty taps system for cold beverages, including nitro-infused cold brew. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
Inside the Magic
Shocking Orca Attack at SeaWorld Leaves One Injured
Guests recently visiting SeaWorld were shocked at what unfolded in front of them. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
click orlando
How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
click orlando
Best thing since sliced bread: Orlando’s Milk District to host week-long sandwich celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Milk District is staking the claim that it is the “center of the Sandwich universe” and it is hosting a weeklong celebration to prove it. Starting Aug. 20 at 8 a.m., the Milk District is kicking off Sandwich Week. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS...
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
Orlando airport leader wants on-site K-12 school as part of 10-year plan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Orlando International Airport leadership set big goals for its 10-year discussion — including the possibility of an on-site K-12 school. The Greater Orlando...
8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves
Fall Road Trips from Orlando It's fairly easy to get to nearby destinations with beautiful foilage on a fall road trip from Orlando. Just keep in mind that the further south your destination is, the later in the year it... The post 8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
businessobserverfl.com
Online home-selling platform launches in Florida
Realtors have some new competition in Florida. The real estate tech company Redfin has expanded its iBuying program RedfinNow into the state, initially focusing on the Tampa and Orlando metro areas. The program, now in 34 markets across 16 states, allows homeowners to sell their house directly to the company...
click orlando
Immigrant homeownership rates in Orlando among nation’s highest
ORLANDO, Fla. – A recent study from Lending Tree found Orlando has some of the highest immigrant homeownership rates in the nation. Homeownership is part of the American dream. “What better than to have your roots and your legacies for generations to come,” Susan West, the president of the...
