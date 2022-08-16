ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynews13.com

Universal reveals full HHN lineup, Gaylord Palms announces return of ICE! and SeaWorld offers food deal

From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. You know what we have plenty of at the theme parks right now? Food festivals. Yep, there are quite a few festivals underway at the theme parks, and this week, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker dive into three of them. We have an interview with one of the Disney chefs about what went into crafting the menu for this year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. We hear from the chef responsible for the new menu at SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival. And we share details about Busch Gardens' Bier Fest. But first, a few updates on Disney Genie+ and Universal's holiday plans. Listen to this week's episode here!
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

What You Need to Know About the NEW Terminal at Orlando International Airport

Did you know that a brand new terminal is coming soon to Orlando International Airport?. Yep! The terminal will be opening up in September and feature a bunch of new stores, restaurants, technology, and more. Since the opening is coming up so soon, we figured we’d give you a little refresher on everything you can expect inside the new Terminal C!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Disney announces return date for popular experiences at EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced that fan-favorite tours from its Enchanting Extras Collection are returning to EPCOT on Oct. 2. These experiences include the Behind the Seeds tour, the EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest and Dolphins in Depth tour. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife...
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for August 20-26

You know that thing where eating or drinking something spicy can cool you off? The science is that the “heat” makes you sweat a little more and that evaporation really does cool you. The West Orange Crush cocktail from Pilars in Winter Garden works its magic with chile liqueur, tequila, agave, and limes and oranges. You can find the recipe in the latest Edible Orlando print edition.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

So, the Orlando Museum of Art pulled out of their planned downtown campus. That doesn't mean developers are going to let all that space go to waste. The team behind a planned 33-story condo tower in downtown Orlando have updated their renderings to show that JW Marriott's hotel and convention center will take pride of place in the new development.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed

If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

How to Get a FREE Wand at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando

If you’ve ever visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, you know there’s an important accessory that can make all the difference to your trip. No witch or wizard is complete without their very own wand! At the Wizarding World, you can purchase both a non-interactive and interactive wand, the latter of which will make magic happen at certain sections of the park.And if you’re looking to pick up a wand, you’ll want to know about this way to get one for free!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Shocking Orca Attack at SeaWorld Leaves One Injured

Guests recently visiting SeaWorld were shocked at what unfolded in front of them. There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves

Fall Road Trips from Orlando It's fairly easy to get to nearby destinations with beautiful foilage on a fall road trip from Orlando. Just keep in mind that the further south your destination is, the later in the year it... The post 8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Online home-selling platform launches in Florida

Realtors have some new competition in Florida. The real estate tech company Redfin has expanded its iBuying program RedfinNow into the state, initially focusing on the Tampa and Orlando metro areas. The program, now in 34 markets across 16 states, allows homeowners to sell their house directly to the company...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Immigrant homeownership rates in Orlando among nation’s highest

ORLANDO, Fla. – A recent study from Lending Tree found Orlando has some of the highest immigrant homeownership rates in the nation. Homeownership is part of the American dream. “What better than to have your roots and your legacies for generations to come,” Susan West, the president of the...
ORLANDO, FL

