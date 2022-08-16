ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Men of Deeds’ Review: A Rural Cop Sinks Into a Typically Romanian Moral Quagmire in a Grimly Dark Comedy

By Guy Lodge
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Having failed to cut it in the city, mild-mannered Romanian cop Ilie takes a lower-pressure job as a police chief in a rural village near the Moldovan border. Expecting a quieter, easier life of mostly benign duties, he instead encounters even more violence and moral rot than he did before. That he’s surprised suggests Ilie (played by Iulian Postelnicu with a permanent woebegone grimace) hasn’t spent much time watching his own country’s cinema. An exceedingly mordant comedy that gradually bleeds out to tragedy, Paul Negoescu ’s “ Men of Deeds ” is another Romanian exercise in finding personal and institutional corruption under every upturned stone, behind every unlocked small-town door, in every heavily conditional handshake. Audiences won’t be nearly as startled, but it’s bleakly compelling all the same.

Back in 2016, Negoescu scored a major homegrown hit in Romania with his jaunty, shambolic crowdpleaser “Two Lottery Tickets,” a buddy comedy built on a familiar premise — luckless men buy and lose a ticket to millions — that could have been spun more glumly. That film may have taken nearly five years to reach screens in the U.S., but nonetheless proved the broader appeal of Negoescu’s filmmaking relative to many of his more festival-laureled compatriots, alleviating New Wave austerity with more knockabout-style humor. After his 2018 romcom “The Story of a Summer Lover” failed to have the same impact domestically or abroad, Negoescu’s latest returns him to the comic territory of men adrift in a system stacked against them, though its harsher, ultimately feel-bad sensibility might make this Sarajevo competition premiere a tougher sell.

In the film’s opening shot, a single chicken escapes its crate on a pickup truck bound for the slaughterhouse; flapping free and unnoticed, it crosses the road and make its way into the wilderness. Negoescu will sporadically return to this intrepid bird in passing shots, not overly forcing a symbolic meaning onto its dundering quest for independence — though should you compare its trajectory to that of Ilie, a gentle idiot who flew the coop to pursue his own kind of countryside autonomy, it’s hard not to conclude the chicken has done a better job of it. We first encounter him in the city, waiting anxiously outside the crummy apartment he once shared with his domineering ex-wife Mona (Oana Tudor), a fellow police department drone whose personal and professional fortunes appear to have soared since their divorce — seemingly by playing along with corrupt procedures — where his have dwindled.

“You fucked up your career once by playing the knight,” she chides him, alluding to a moral backbone that Ilie has apparently let slide and slump since taking the village beat. Aside from enforcing fishing restrictions at a local lake, he isn’t inclined to do much policing at all, instead daydreaming about buying a small orchard where he can live modestly off the land. He wants to sell the urban apartment in pursuit of this ideal; Christina is loath to give up the income they share from renting it out. Unexpectedly, the village mayor Constantin (an excellent Vasile Muraru, bloodless beneath a bluff exterior) offers him a generous solution, with the understanding that Ilie will turn a blind eye to various acts of wheeling, dealing and cigarette-smuggling.

As ineffectual as he is indifferent, Ilie goes with the flow, even if a new, clean-scrubbed junior officer Vali (Anghel Damian) is less accepting, and starts riling locals by asking unwelcome questions. When a villager turns up murdered, Ilie begins to suspect that his “some things are better left as they are” approach isn’t quite appropriate, though it still takes more than that to turn him back towards crime-fighting — with escalatingly bloody consequences. Working from a wry, dry script by first-time feature writers Radu Romaniuc and Oana Tudor, Negoescu paces proceedings like a foxtrot, gradually charting this small community’s descent from smiling, winking civility to open distrust, before letting the chaos flood in fast: a climactic, joltingly gruesome shootout between multiple key players is staged as breathless, near-absurd farce, hilariously soundtracked by Ilie’s agonized groans and cries in response to each fresh act of brutality.

Indeed, it’s largely thanks to Postelnicu’s tricky performance — equal parts pathetic and sympathetic, with a genuine, soulful sadness beneath the amusing tics of his wheezing vocal delivery and gurning body language — that “Men of Deeds” pulls off its odd, queasily tragicomic tonal shuffle as well as it does, building on the already unflattering boys-in-blue portrait painted by “Two Lottery Tickets.” Ilie isn’t banally portrayed as a good man in a bad system, nor even as anything so glamorous as a villain. (At best or worst, scenes playing on the hoary good-cop-bad-cop dynamic he shares with Vali suggest what “Training Day” might have been like as remade by Bruno Dumont.) Rather, he’s a victim and a grotesque, so gnarled by a culture of corruption that it’s hard to tell where his own impulses and principles begin and end. It takes a Romanian film to make that funny.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Safe Place’ Review: One Brother Fights For the Other’s Life in a Shattering Croatian Debut

About halfway through “Safe Place,” a film already not given to taking it easy on viewers’ emotions, the meek, honest delivery of a single word — “Sorry” — shatters the heart irreparably into a million small shards. It comes from Damir (Goran Marković), a quiet, bearish but child-eyed man who has just attempted to take his own life. His stunned, protective brother Bruno (Juraj Lerotić) won’t hear of any such apologies, but still that plaintive “sorry” hangs between them, perhaps standing in for several unexplained factors from the past, perhaps covering further devastations to come. Every small word and gesture...
MOVIES
Variety

Mariupol Invasion and Ukraine’s Abandoned Animals Are Focus of Documentaries Acquired by Beta Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Film has acquired international distribution rights for the Ukrainian documentaries “Mariupol. Unlost Hope” and “9 Lives” through its subsidiary Autentic Distribution, the sales arm of the documentary label Autentic, which is owned by the Munich-based production and distribution powerhouse. “Mariupol. Unlost Hope” shows the Ukraine war through the eyes of ordinary people who lived through the first month of the invasion in Mariupol. Based on the diaries of local journalist Nadia Sukhorukova, the film is directed by Maksym Litvinov and produced by Volodymyr Borodyansky. “The film doesn’t have any author’s voice-over, any narrative,” said Litvinov. “This is a film-truth with stories...
MOVIES
Variety

Young Black Women Roar in Idris Elba and Will Packer’s ‘Beast’: ‘We’re Leading a Movie and It’s Not Anything Degrading’

Idris Elba is undeniably the star of Will Packer’s latest movie, “Beast,” but the family story at the heart of Universal’s release was a big draw for the producer who previously shepherded “Girls Trip.” In the movie, debuting in theaters Aug. 19, Elba plays Nate Samuels, a recently widowed doctor who returns to South Africa with his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) and must fight to survive from a man-hunting lion. Packer sought to offer a balance for the late summer movie calendar. “I loved the idea that it just happens to be a Black family in...
MOVIES
Variety

Emilia Clarke Called a ‘Short, Dumpy Girl’ by Australian TV CEO, Company Apologizes for Causing ‘Any Offense’

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” touched down in Sydney this week for its official Australian premiere, but the event quickly turned controversial after Patrick Delany, the CEO of Australian television company Foxtel, referred to Emilia Clarke as a “short, dumpy girl.” Foxtel, an Australian pay television company, is the country’s home for “Game of Thrones.” As reported by Australian publication Crikey (via Vanity Fair), Delany was giving a speech ahead of the “House of the Dragon” premiere screening and tried to make a joke about the first time he watched “Game of Thrones.” The CEO said,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Dumont
Variety

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Sue Triller, Seeking $28 Million for Verzuz Rap-Battle Deal

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have hauled short-form music video app Triller into court, with the pair of artists alleging Triller must pay them $28 million after acquiring Verzuz, their livestreaming rap-battle show. The duo founded the popular Verzuz virtual battle series in March 2020, then less than a year later agreed to sell it to Triller for undisclosed terms. Swizz and Timbaland received equity in Triller, part of which they said would be allocated among 43 artists who had appeared on Verzuz, including John Legend, Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Too $hort, Patti LaBelle and Gucci Mane. According to the lawsuit,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jason Momoa to Produce Biopic on Hawaiian Surfing Legend Duke Kahanamoku (EXCLUSIVE)

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa and producer Peter Safran have reteamed to develop a feature biopic about Duke Kahanamoku, the legendary Hawaiian Olympic swimmer who is widely credited with popularizing surfing as a sport. Momoa and Safran have teamed with producers Susan Miller Carlson and Eric Carlson of Carlson Company to bring Kahanamoku’s story to the screen. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, known for penning “Conviction,” a 2018 Black List selection, is at work on the script. Kahanamoku was the subject of the “American Masters” documentary “Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha” that debuted on PBS in May and was narrated by Momoa, a fellow...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Kanye West Defends Selling His New Clothing Line Out of Construction Bags: ‘I’m Not Here to Apologize About My Ideas’

Kanye West gave an interview to Fox News on Thursday where he refused to apologize after receiving backlash for selling his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection out of construction bags. “Look, man. I’m an innovator. And I’m not here to sit up here and apologize about my ideas,” West explained to the news outlet. “That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.” West appeared adamant when speaking about his unconventional in-store presentation and expressed his goal with the display method is to make...
APPAREL
Variety

Nia Long and Larenz Tate to Reunite for ‘Love Jones’ 25th Anniversary at 2022 CultureCon in NYC

For the fourth annual CultureCon presented by the Creative Collective NYC, renowned stars Nia Long and Larenz Tate will take the stage in a “Love Jones” reunion, marking the film’s 25th anniversary. Long and Tate will headline a Creative Genius conversation — a mainstage dialogue celebrating some of the most impactful names in culture — on Saturday, Oct. 8, as part of the weekend’s festivities. Past creative genius speakers include Spike Lee, John Legend, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King and Sanaa Lathan. Created by founder Imani Ellis, the Creative Collective NYC is a community dedicated to curating brave spaces for creatives of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romanian#Dark Comedy#Entertain#Linus Movies#New Wave#Nego
Variety

‘Glorious’ Review: A Very Mixed-Up Man Finds Salvation in a Haunted Glory Hole

In “Glorious,” J.K. Simmons plays the voice of an ominous Lovecraftian god lurking behind the glory hole of a random roadside restroom. That’s practically all the pitch Shudder audiences need to sample this not-nearly-as-sick-as-it-sounds oddity from genre-movie superbrain Rebekah McKendry, whose expertise in all things horror outstrips her knowledge of the basics of men’s bathrooms — including what they look like and how dudes behave when they become aware that there is someone/thing heavy-breathing in the neighboring stall. Then again, getting creative with such logistics hasn’t impacted “Porky’s” place in film culture, so why should it be a deal breaker...
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Sacrifices Subtlety in a Splashily Violent Spectacle: TV Review

“Game of Thrones” made its reputation by conjuring the politics of an entire world. And for all the grandeur of its spinoff, “House of the Dragon,” its creators’ most surprising decision may be to start small. I mean that in a very particular sense. The visuals, here, are certainly grander than those of “Game of Thrones” in its early going; anyone impressed by Daenerys Targaryen’s trio of dragons will have plenty to feast on here. And when it comes to the ways in which “Game of Thrones” weaponized HBO’s willingness to broadcast the grotesque, “House of the Dragon” goes still further,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Brian Stelter to Exit CNN After ‘Reliable Sources’ Is Cancelled

And now some news about the news program that covers the news. “Reliable Sources,” the media-news program that has been on CNN since 1993, is the latest piece of content to go on the chopping block under the cost-cutting regime of Warner Bros. Discovery. The show, which has evolved from a dusty public affairs program in its earliest days to a lean-forward show that often took on Fox News and President Donald Trump under former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, will broadcast its last episode on Sunday, August 21. Its anchor, Brian Stelter, will leave the company. “We appreciate his contributions to the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘May Labor Day’ Review: A Holiday Barbecue Turns Into a Wake

The long shadow of the war and its ravages continue to haunt a group of late middle-aged Sarajevan friends in the low-budget, tonally uneven dramedy “May Labor Day” from Bosnian multi-hyphenate Pjer Žalica. Although the material is both a little thin and a tad familiar, the script ticks off a range of contemporary social problems and issues such as the brain drain to Europe of the educated younger generation, junkie no-hopers who get clean through faith, the orphan kids kept off the street through charitable ventures and the nagging dissatisfaction felt by the ordinary men who fought for their country,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

How India’s Action Epic ‘RRR’ Could Bring the Country’s First Oscar Nom in 21 Years

A movie with the action sensibilities of James Cameron and the ambitious scope of George Miller has to be considered a definitive Oscar contender, right? Not without the proper backing by a studio or, in this case, a country that will submit your film for the Academy’s best international feature award. Enter “RRR,” a film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who wrote the script with V. Vijayendra Prasad. The three-hour action epic follows two patriotic but philosophically opposed men (Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.), who team up to rescue a girl from British colonial officials in 1920s Delhi. When the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Beast’ Director Baltasar Kormákur Reveals How Idris Elba Became His ‘Brother From Another Mother’

A family goes on African trip. Things go wrong. Family must survive versus a killer lion. The plot behind Universal’s newest summer film “Beast” is exceedingly simple, yet its simplicity is what attracted Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur to the project. For him, the story of a lion-gone-rogue allowed him to flex his genre filmmaking muscles. “I didn’t think about it then, but when I read the script, I thought, it’s a simple story. But it allows for a lot of filmmaking,” says Kormákur, who previously went undersea for “The Deep” and to Nepal for “Everest.” “I can play with this, I...
MOVIES
Variety

Great American Community to Launch 15 New TV Series at Launch; Trevor Donovan, Danica McKellar and More Fan Favorites to Star

When Great American Media’s free app, Great American Community, launches on Sept. 26, it will introduce viewers to 15 original short-form series, each headlined by well-known lifestyle experts and TV stars. On launch day, multiple episodes of all series will be available. New episodes will premiere on regularly scheduled days throughout the year, with no offseason. “We are thrilled to be launching Great American Community with fifteen new, always-on series that are topical, relatable and hosted by our growing family of recognizable talent,” says Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “This new platform represents an important evolution of the company’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ron Howard and Jose Andres Hope to Spark Change With ‘We Feed People’ Emmy Nomination

In July, “We Feed People,” Ron Howard’s National Geographic documentary about celebrity chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, received two Emmy nominations. That same month, World Central Kitchen, which cooks and delivers food to people in need following social and environmental disasters, continued its humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine. The org has set up more than 5,000 distribution points and has served more than 100 million meals since entering the country in February. The Emmy nominations offer Howard and Andrés another opportunity to discuss the docu — but also the global efforts of World Health Kitchen that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Drops New Episode Starring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen

While Netflix has yet to renew Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” for Season 2, it’s just given fans of the new hit TV series the next best thing by dropping a surprise “bonus” episode featuring guest stars Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Dropping Friday at 12 a.m. PT, exactly two weeks after the first 10 episodes launched, the new installment of “The Sandman” Season 1 is a live-action/animated hybrid episode adapting two fan-favorite stories from Gaiman’s “Sandman” graphic novels from DC Comics: “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “Calliope.” “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” is the animated...
TV SERIES
Variety

Amy Ryan Joins Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple Private Detective Series ‘Sugar’

Amy Ryan is the latest cast member to be announced for the upcoming Apple series “Sugar,” Variety has learned. Ryan joins previously announced series lead Colin Farrell and cast member Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the show, which was first ordered to series in June. Exact plot and character details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles. Ryan received both an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her role in the film “Gone Baby Gone.” Her other feature...
TV SERIES
Variety

Streamers Hike Prices: How the Big Players Stack Up Now

Streaming service subscription rates are rising as companies look to offset ballooning content expenditures and roll out lower-priced, ad-supported options as an alternative. Last week, Disney became the third entertainment giant to raise its rates this year, following Netflix in January and Amazon, which offers Prime Video as part of its broader e-commerce offerings, a month later. Hulu’s new rate goes into effect next month, while the cost of Disney+’s base ad-free plan will increase 38% in December. To keep subscribers hooked on their services even as prices go up, streamers are pouring money into ever elaborate offerings such as “House...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Launches ‘In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection: A Self-Guided Walking Tour of Jan. 6’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is partnering with VoiceMap to launch an interactive self-guided walking tour aiming to take guests on a journey through the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C., Comedy Central announced on Wednesday. “In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection” will allow listeners to trace the exact route taken by the insurrectionists on January 6th to revisit the events that occurred before, during and after the historic day. Beginning near the White House, the tour promises to take guests down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, following in the footsteps of the people who marched in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy