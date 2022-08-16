ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2 people shot, 1 killed, outside Kansas City convenience store

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Kansas City Police say two people were shot outside a convenience store in the 2600 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Police were called to the store in regards to a shooting about 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot outside the store.

One of the victims died a short time after police arrived.

The second victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Kansas City, MO
