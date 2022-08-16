Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Immediately move out of and away from creeks and washes in the Crooks Fire scar. Flash flooding is occurring or imminent. Turn Around, Don`t Drown if you encounter flood waters while driving. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Crooks Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 444 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Crooks Fire scar. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Crooks Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Crooks Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Milk Creek, Turkey Creek, Middlewater Creek and Ash Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Yavapai County including the Tri-City area through 645 PM MST At 602 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending from near Chino Valley to 7 miles west of Williamson Valley to near Yava. Movement was south at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chino Valley, Prescott Valley, Prescott, Wilhoit, Groom Creek Subdivision, Kirkland, Prescott Airport, Williamson Valley, Skull Valley, Prescott Gateway Mall, Iron Springs, Yavapai Campground, Yavapai County Fairgrounds, Downtown Prescott, Ponderosa Park, Yava, Indian Hill West Prescott, Oak Knoll Village, Lower Wolf Creek Campground and Lynx Lake Dam. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 290 and 334. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 332. State Route 69 between mile markers 286 and 296. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
