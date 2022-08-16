Read full article on original website
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Diamond Brady Plaza Sells for $3.95 Million
SARATOGA SPRINGS - The Diamond Brady Plaza, located at 63 Putnam St. has recently been purchased by Tom Roohan, owner of Roohan Realty. Robin K. Cooper of the Albany Business Report was the first to break the news of the recent transaction that totaled almost $4 million dollars. Bruce Levinsky...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
theupstater.com
Oak Hill & Vicinity: Durham Village
The hamlet of Durham, or Durham village as it was once called, is a special place. According to the “History of Greene County,” the first settler in what is now Durham village was Adijah Dewey. He was called Major Dewey and built a log home that is said to have been the first hotel here.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY
Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit
Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
Hudson Valley Man With Previous DWIs Accused Of Fatal Impaired Crash in New York
An alleged impaired Hudson Valley man with "previous DWI-related incidents" was arrested after a fatal crash. The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed an Upper Hudson Valley man was arrested following a fatal crash in Albany County. Greene County, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Town of Bethlehem, New...
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
newyorkalmanack.com
The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster
In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you wash your arms and legs in the shower?
" I have said this for years. Why waste soap on your arms and legs. So do you think more people will follow my lead now that the experts are saying it?" What do you think? Will you pass on soaping up your arms and legs or will you keep doing it?
WRGB
Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
binghamton.edu
The first trees: Preserving ‘the world’s oldest forest’ in Upstate New York
Charles Ver Straeten, curator of sedimentary rocks at the New York State Museum, stood on the crumbling stone of an old quarry when his eye caught a pattern. In 2009, he was scouting out the area with colleagues Linda Van Aller Hernick and Frank Mannolini for a potential field trip — nothing unusual, since paleobotanists have been visiting the former highway department property since the 1960s. The famous Gilboa fossil forest, discovered a century ago, is a short jaunt up the road from Cairo, New York.
Scotia PD sounds alarm after recent car larcenies
The Village of Scotia Police Department is sounding the alarm after several car break-ins were reported in the area.
New York City's 9/11 Tribute Museum closes its doors
The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan closed its doors permanently Wednesday after being unable to rebound from pandemic losses.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Rock Your Fitness by the Lake
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs Recreation Department has announced a collaboration with Rebecca Weyrauch of Rock Your Fitness - a company devoted to helping people jumpstart a healthy life through physical training. Rebecca Weyrauch is a certified fitness professional for over 20 years. Her certification and specialty training include AFAA Personal Trainer, AFFA Group Exercise Instructor, MAD Dog Athletics Spin Instructor, Specialty Training in TRX, Youth Fitness, Bootcamp Fitness, Senior Fitness and Nutrition Coaching.
warwickadvertiser.com
Village of Florida historian with local legacy acknowledged
A framed Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Gary Randall at a recent meeting of Florida Historical Society for his thirty years of dedication to the history of Florida, Warwick, and surrounding areas. Dr. Richard Hull also presented Randall with a plaque that signified his Emeritus status. Randall had “already...
Trees and powerlines down after storm
Wednesday night, trees and wires came down in several locations throughout the city. Fire, police, even city coding were out surveying the damage. One person using a neighbor’s cell phone, told us they were trapped inside their home at eight Aiken Avenue.
