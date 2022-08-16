ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
HBCU Gameday

Black quarterback stigma focus of new book

"Pass Interference," a new book by Jackson State grad Wisdom Martin, explores the racist hurdles and obstacles HBCU and non-HBCU black quarterbacks faced in trying to make it to the professional ranks. The post Black quarterback stigma focus of new book appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy