ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Manchester United add Jamie Vardy to transfer options

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqI6S_0hIjZc3I00

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly sounding out a move for Jamie Vardy as they look to recover from a poor start to the season. The Athletic says club bosses are weighing up a bid for the 35-year-old Leicester striker. The former England striker is reported to be among a number of targets for United, though Leicester are unlikely to let him go without a fight.

The Sun reports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also on the Red Devils’ wish list. The Barcelona forward has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and United are believed to be ready to make a bid for the former Arsenal captain, who is also on Chelsea’s radar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdP9R_0hIjZc3I00

Bristol City look set to face a tough battle to retain forward Antoine Semenyo . According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are prepared to offer £12million for the 22-year-old, while Bournemouth and Everton are also interested in the Ghana international.

The Times says Chelsea are readying an improved bid of £45m for Everton winger Anthony Gordon , after an earlier offer of £40m was rejected.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AliRE_0hIjZc3I00

Matheus Nunes : Portuguese outlet Record says the Sporting midfielder has agreed to join Wolves for a club-record fee of £38m.

Cesare Casadei : Chelsea are leading the race for the 19-year-old Inter Milan midfielder, reports the Guardian.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United have reached agreement with Real Madrid for the big-money signing of midfielder Casemiro.Erik ten Hag’s side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and Brazil international Casemiro emerged this week as their main target.A statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro.We are delighted to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @Casemiro 🇧🇷#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2022“The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.“Casemiro has played over 500...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says expectations for this season will have to be set after the transfer window shuts.The Foxes, who have started the campaign with a draw and a loss, have only signed back-up goalkeeper Alex Smithies so far amid a difficult summer at the club.Any signings are largely dependent on players being sold, with Chelsea having had two bids rejected for Wesley Fofana and Newcastle also being denied in an attempt to sign James Maddison.Rodgers is beginning his fourth full season in charge at the King Power and, having recently delivered back-to-back top-five finishes in the Premier League,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is confident new record signing Matheus Nunes can live up to Pep Guardiola’s billing of being one of the world’s top young talents – joking that such a ringing endorsement could have cost the club an extra £10million.Sporting Lisbon are understood to have been paid an initial 45million euros (£38m) for the 23-year-old, with a further five million euros (£4.2m) in potential add-ons.Nunes brings with him Champions League experience, having been part of the Sporting side beaten by City in last season’s competition.Following City’s 5-0 win in Lisbon, Guardiola singled out Nunes as “one of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rishi Sunak scores own goal with football gaffe

Rishi Sunak found the back of his own net with a footballing gaffe, wrongly looking forward to his team playing Manchester United this weekend when they are in fact facing Leicester City.The Southampton FC fan’s fixture confusion came a day after it was pointed out his choice of McDonald’s breakfast was taken off the menu more than two years ago.Having branded himself an “underdog” in the Tory leadership race, the former chancellor was asked at the Manchester hustings how as a Saints fan how he would get back to winning ways.“I’m going to be unpopular for saying it here, starting...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Matheus Nunes
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Robert Lewandowski
The Independent

Everton in talks with Jordan Pickford over new contract

Everton are in talks with Jordan Pickford about a new contract and Frank Lampard believes the England goalkeeper could commit his future to the club next month.Pickford has two years left on the contract he signed in 2018 and Lampard is keen to keep a player whose saves were crucial in keeping Everton up last season.His immediate priority is to sign a striker and a midfielder but he believes a deal with Pickford could be agreed quickly.He said: “The club are speaking with Jordan. He is a massive player for us, everyone wants him to stay and Jordan is very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he is in talks with Chelsea over a contract extension.The German coach’s current deal already runs until 2024, but Chelsea’s new owners are keen to keep him in west London for the long term.Tuchel signed an 18-month contract on replacing Frank Lampard at the helm in January 2021.The former Paris St Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss then penned an extension after leading the Blues to the Champions League title in 2022.New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have been impressed by Tuchel’s tenure, and Chelsea’s new chiefs want to keep the 48-year-old at the Stamford Bridge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy